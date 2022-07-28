Come forth, indie devs! The Big Indie Pitch is heading to Gamescom

After returning to in-person pitching at Pocket Gamer Connects in Toronto this year, The Big Indie Pitch is heading to Gamescom in Koln, marking its first appearance there since 2019.

The Big Indie Pitch itself is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz.

The combined mobile, PC and console Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom 2022 will take on a speed dating format.

Each developer will have five minutes to pitch a title – including a Q&A – with a roomful of expert judges who will give real-time feedback in addition to post-event comments via email. The top three will be interviewed and get coverage across Steel Media’s sites, and the winner will be given free tickets and event space at a future Pocket Gamer Connects event.

There will be approximately 15 teams running the gauntlet, aiming to demonstrate why their title is worthy of the Big Indie Pitch crown.

Baby Goat Gruff took first place in Seattle this year, Pixel Play came second

In May this year, The Very Big Indie Pitch in Seattle awarded Shift Shaft by Baby Goat Gruff with 1st place. A brand new match-3 puzzle game, Shift Shaft allows players to twist the board to secure matches. PXLPLAY by Pixel Play came in 2nd place with one-touch gameplay bringing unlimited fun to fans of mobile-focused arcade games.

The Very Big Indie Pitch was hosted in Toronto, Canada earlier this month and awarded 1st prize to Addagrams by Noah Rosenfield, a challenging and original take on the ever-popular word-based puzzle genre where players rearrange six letters to create a pair of words more than three letters long.

Orna: the GPS RPG by Northern Forge Studios came 2nd and turns the real world into a classic adventure powered by GPS, enabling players to battle in real-world landmarks.

Find out more at the official website or email sophia.drake@steelmedia.co.uk. To enter the next Big Indie Pitch at a venue near Gamescom on August 24th, complete the form here.