Hadean raises $30 million in a Series A funding round

UK-based startup Hadean has secured a £30 million funding round. The round was led by Molten Ventures and saw participation from the likes of 2050 Capital, Alumni Ventures, Aster Capital, Entrepreneur First, and inQTel. Hadean also gained an investment from Epic Games in the hopes of helping the company power the metaverse.

Hadean's goals are to provide the infrastructure that allows you to build, run and monetise the Metaverse. In the past, the company has developed metaverse components and signed multi-year agreements with the likes of Minecraft, Pixelynx,Sony and Gamescoin.

With this new round of funding the team is intending to scale up its metaverse ventures. The funds will accelerate the process of giving creators tools in new emerging metaverse markets which will look to change how users work, build and buy.

Bridge between worlds

Vice president of Epic's Unreal Engine ecosystem Marc Petit spoke about the investment and partnership with Hadean saying "Hadean's computing power will provide the infrastructure that's needed as we work to create a scalable metaverse," Petit went on to say “The company's technology complements Epic's Unreal Engine by enabling massive amounts of concurrent users and unlocking new tools for creators and developers. We are pleased to contribute to Hadean's growth and look forward to continuing to work together to lay the foundation for the metaverse."

Craig Beddis Hadean Co-founder and CEO also spoke on the future of the company and its goals saying “Hadean's mission is to bridge physical and virtual worlds - to help us make better decisions and ultimately improve the quality of our lives in the physical world. Today's virtual worlds are a limited experience - small scale, siloed, and insecure. Hence why, these are the technical challenges we're tackling today. But we believe the true success and mass adoption of the metaverse will rely on the ease by which creators will be able to build their own experiences at scale, leveraging open and robust metaverse-as-a-service technologies. We're delighted to work with industry leaders like Epic Games, who share our ethos and ambition for this reality."

In other metaverse news Napster the formerly well known music service is intending to make a return in Web3 and the metaverse.