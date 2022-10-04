Snapdragon Pro Series is launching a second season

Snapdragon Pro Series, the multi-genre mobile esports competition, is launching a second season. The expansion will see wider coverage across the mobile esports ecosystem.

Snapdragon Pro Series is currently one of the fastest-growing mobile esports platforms in the world, allowing players to compete against others in their region across various game titles. The platform was created by event organiser ESL FACEIT Group in partnership with global telecommunications company Qualcomm. A multi-year deal was struck up with plans to distribute over $2 million in prize money.

The Snapdragon esports platform structures itself on a tier system, the first being an 'Open' tier which acts as an entry point into the world of mobile esports, then there is the 'Challenge' tier where the best players compete against others in their region and finally the 'Masters' tier in which champions from around the world face off against one another. Anyone over the age of 16 from the regions of North America, Europe, MENA, Asia-Pacific, India and China can join in to compete across eight different mobile titles.

Season expansion

Kevin Rosenblatt, senior vice president of game ecosystems at ESL FACEIT Group, commented on the new season saying “As Season 1 has come to an epic conclusion, we can’t wait to see our expanded Season 2 bring even more aspiring stars and mobile veterans from around the globe into the Snapdragon Pro Series. Season 2 will feature an unbeatable line-up of world-leading mobile game titles, and together with Qualcomm Technologies, we’ll make sure it’s a season to remember.”

Season one saw over 600,000 players participate, with a prize pool of over $480,000 being distributed. The platform will be looking to surpass these heights with its latest season. The Snapdragon Pro Series will also be continuing its partnership with the PUBG Mobile Cup Open, a competition which will see players compete for a mighty $200,00 prize.

Other titles the competitors will be playing during the event are Asphalt Legends, Brawl Stars, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Free Fire, Legends of Runeterra, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. Many of the titles featured are from developers that made our list of top 50 game makers.