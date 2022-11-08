Everybuddy Games raises $15 million in Series A Funding Round and is on a mission to build mobile games

Israeli game developer Everybuddy Games has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round, which was led by Makers Fund with participation from Key1 Capital.

The company will use this funding to further its mission to build premium casual mobile games, utilising the capital to grow its team and attract top talent.

“At Everybuddy, we take pride in our work and in the fact that everybody on our close-knit team is able to make a significant impact with their professional and personal contributions,” said Everybuddy Games co-founder and CEO Adi Dagan. “Together we have built Lucky Buddies, a fast-paced casual game experience, wrapped in a unique hero-collection game, where players can progress by building and nurturing their unique team of Buddies."

"We believe our team has captured the style of play that our players want: exciting, innovative and emotional entertainment experiences. The traction that we’re seeing since launch proves our theory that players love collecting and nurturing their Buddies as much as they love a fast-paced casual gaming experience.”

A lucky funding round

Since its launch in Q1 this year, Lucky Buddies has earned hundreds of thousands of players all over the world, and plans to use the funding to further scale the game, with the aim of turning it into one of the biggest games in the mobile space. “We are extremely proud of our ability to grow and scale rapidly despite today’s challenging financial environment,” said Dagan. ”Having Makers Fund and Key1 Capital join our support system is a huge vote of confidence in our team, and in our ability to continue establishing Lucky Buddies as one of the industry’s leading games.”

Makers Fund investor Curtis Urbanowicz credits Lucky Buddy’s success to the multi-layered gameplay. “The RPG and social layers create a lot of room for innovation and are drawing new players into the genre. We’re thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

Israel is becoming a hub of the mobile gaming industry, with 74 percent of the country’s mobile gaming workforce specialising in social and casual games.