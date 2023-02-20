What could generative AI do for Roblox?

The world of AI is expanding, becoming increasingly present in the public eye and finding utility in more and more places. Now, Roblox is revealing its vision for the future with generative AI.

Using Roblox Studio, creators can already publish on all popular Roblox platforms, but if AI technology were to be implemented, creation would be made faster and easier. It would also allow anyone to become a creator.

Content generation

Currently, Roblox experiences are formed by combining 3D objects through Lua scripting and using a universal physics system. Roblox CTO Daniel Sturman believes that generative AI tools will be "applicable to each of these different creative processes".

Theoretically, AI that supports convergent media will also further simplify processes in that an object-based prompt such as a car will be generated in appearance and function, having car-related behaviours pre-built and able to be driven immediately in Roblox.

Internal prototyping is already underway with specialised generative tools that will lower the barrier to entry and level of skills required to bring an idea to life on the platform.

"This work involves unique technical challenges as we tackle the ability to generate 3D models with event handlers, an animation rig, and physical properties. This work is unprecedented because making interactive content requires a deeper understanding of the generated object," says Sturman.

Given Roblox’s current daily user figure of 58.8 million, a rise of 19 percent compared to Q4 2021, reaching a point where anyone can create unique content could have massive scale. According to its latest financial report, the company generated $579 million in Q4 2022.

"We envision the community as a force multiplier for generative AI, creating an ecosystem that our creators and users can leverage to create content and tools more effectively," Sturman continues. "This vision also involves some unique technical challenges. We remain aware of the need to implement generative AI thoughtfully and ethically on the Roblox platform, in line with the value we have always placed on respecting our community."

By the end of 2022, 70 new Roblox experiences had surpassed 1 billion visits.