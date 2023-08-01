Indies, take your career to the next level at PG Connects Helsinki this September 12-13

If you haven’t heard, PG Connects is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, in 2023 for our biggest event in the city yet. After the massive success of our 2022 show in Helsinki, we are returning to the city at an all-new, bigger venue. The show will be taking place at Wanha Satama, and this is going to be a show you absolutely won't want to miss. We’re welcoming over 1,600 game industry professionals from all around the globe to Helsinki for two days full of networking opportunities and game-changing insights from our 200 brilliant speakers. Filling 18 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation models and new markets, to industry trends and predictions and the most current information on artificial intelligence, the metaverse, web3 and much more.

It’s the show you know and love in one of our favourite cities full of opportunities and amazing growth thanks to the enduring culture of knowledge-sharing within the games community. The next instalment in our Pocket Gamer Connects conference series will continue on the Pocket Gamer tradition of honouring and uplifting indie talent in every way we can.

If you are an indie developer currently working on a new mobile, PC or Console game, we have the ideal opportunity available to you at our conference. Our Very Big Indie Pitch events give expert feedback in real time as well as an unparalleled opportunity for media coverage within a designated zone to show off your creations to industry experts. We have even more additional matchmaking events entirely dedicated to giving you that push to get to the next level in your career through finding funding or a publisher. We have pulled all stops to ensure that any indie developer attending our event can really take advantage of these opportunities and shine light on their games for the world at large.

What Is The Very Big Indie Pitch?

The Very Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition for media coverage, feedback and plaudits.

It’s a fun but hotly contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past. Read more on the process below...

We begin by opening the submission process.

We then select the finalists who will pitch at the event.

At the event, every pitching team gets to state their case, and face 1 minute of Q&A with the judges. Once the Big Indie Pitch klaxon blows, it’s time to change tables and do it all again.

Once every team has pitched at every table, pitching is over. The judges go off to deliberate and, once done, the winners are announced.

Interested but unsure if you qualify? Got some questions? This should help:

You must be an indie developer or indie studio

You can pitch games for mobile, console, handheld and PC

You can pitch your game even if you’ve pitched it at a previous BIP

We prefer to see unreleased games, though we’re happy to see games that are out too

But whether you win or lose, everyone comes away with genuinely useful feedback on their game – that’s the kind of consultancy companies pay mucho mucho for. Here, you get it for free!

Here are the pitches you can participate in at our upcoming Helsinki conference:

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

Tuesday, September 12

The Big Indie Pitch (PC + Console Edition)

Wednesday, September 13

Both editions of the Very Big Indie Pitch offer shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game.

The winners will also be covered across Steel Media’s network of websites (such as Pocket Gamer and PC Games Insider), making this a great chance to get your game up in lights.

A word from our awesome Big Indie Pitch Manager

Big Indie Pitch Manager Sophia Audrey Drake voiced the team’s delight with the successes of past BIP events and excitement for the upcoming Helsinki edition; “As the Big Indie Pitch Manager I am so excited that we are once again back on the road helping developers and showcasing amazing new games. Next up will be our Very Big Indie Pitch in Helsinki, and I am excited to see what developers and games will be pitched to our panel of industry experts across both mobile and PC+Console.

Of course, the pitch has that competition element, and we have prizes for the top three which include interviews, being highlighted on our websites, and free tickets and expo space to upcoming shows. However, what I am most proud about is that every single developer that pitches not only gets an opportunity to refine their pitching skills and showcase their game, but also the chance to learn more about their game through feedback that is received both during the pitch, and after in the form of written feedback. I always say this, but as long as the amazing indie community continues to find the event valuable then I feel my work is done.”

Once you’re registered for the conference and ready to go, please submit your game for consideration for either our Mobile Edition or PC + Console edition pitch opportunities on the website. We strongly recommend that you get your games sent in ASAP, since the sooner you enter, the better a chance you have at being shortlisted. The closing date for entries is Friday, September 1st, 2023, but the sooner you submit your game, the better!

Helping indies take their careers to the next level

The Big Indie Zone

Part of the exhibition space at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers connect with investors, publishers and partners. It’s an unmissable opportunity to get your games in front of some of the industry’s most important and influential players from around the world.

Right now, you have the exclusive chance to win complimentary tickets and a free expo table with our exclusive indie developer competition too! Read more here.

The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by Bytebrew.

Our fantastic Big Indie Zone Sponsors ByteBrew are supporting Indies once again with ‘The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award sponsored by Bytebrew’. All indie games within the Big Indie Zone are in with the opportunity to take home this accolade voted for by the attendees of PG Connects Helsinki. Ballot papers will be available from reception, then just try out some games, and cast your vote.

The winner will be announced at the event on Wednesday afternoon in Track Room 1. Don’t miss out on this chance to support your favourite indie developer!

The Indie Track

Over 150 leading authorities from across the global games industry will come together in Helsinki to discuss the hottest topics and latest trends in web3, blockchain, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, monetisation, mobile games, across a number of diverse topic tracks. There’s a whole track entirely dedicated to indies featuring amazing speakers, stay tuned to learn more about who will be joining us in September.

Do you have words of wisdom to share with the games industry?

We are always looking for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to grace our stages at PG Connects. If you would be interested to network with the global games industry and share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, all you have to do is fill out this form and we'll be in touch.

Publisher Speedmatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Read more here.

Investor Connector

Looking for investment for your next game? Or for your games business as a whole? Investor Connector gives developers and publishers precious one-on-one time with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Read more here.

