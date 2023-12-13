Zynga and Activision Blizzard-backed Allstar raises another $12 million for content creation tools

The big names in mobile game development don’t only ever invest in fellow mobile game makers, as evidenced by the interest in content creation platform Allstar.

The company has raised $6 million in funding prior to its Series A round with investors from Zynga and Activision Blizzard. And now with a Series A completed four years after founding, Allstar has raised a total $18 million to play with.

This additional $12 million in funding was led by Ohio-based venture capital firm Drive Capital.

Made for content creators

Allstar’s design philosophy is to support aspiring content creators to improve the quality of their material via the platform’s editing tools, with features like synchronising licenced music with gameplay, applying filters and more. The platform also provides innate integration options with Discord and TikTok, ultimately helping to bridge the gap between gaming and social media.

Through the latest investment, the Allstar team plans to accelerate development and increase its adoption via partnerships.

"Our vision is to seamlessly integrate our technology across all games and game engines, positioning Allstar as the go-to platform for gamers both before and after their gaming sessions," said Allstar CEO and co-founder Nick Cuomo.

"We integrate content creation into the entire gaming experience and make sharing gameplay as common as posting a selfie. With 75% of TikTok users discovering new games through user-generated videos, our focus is on encouraging everyday gamers to create and share their in-game experiences, thereby amplifying game discovery, fostering community engagement, and redefining what it means to be a gaming content creator."

Investors from Twitch have also contributed to Allstar’s total $18 million funding. Since then, Twitch has pulled out of Korea after "significant" losses with "no pathway forward" in the region.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the world of Series A funding rounds, former Riot Games execs have raised a huge $55 million for their new studio Believer.