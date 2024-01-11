Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Growth Track sponsored by Nexus.gg

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Growth Track sponsored by Nexus.gg

Monday, January 22nd

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback.

With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

09:20 Reinventing Successful Game Launches

Jesse Lempiäinen, CEO & Co-founder at Geeklab

During his presentation, he will introduce an innovative framework for initiating game releases in 2024. Deviating from the conventional linear method, this approach minimises expensive delays and enhances success rates by engaging a live audience right from the outset.

By fostering collaboration between the core unit and the game development team, it effectively closes communication gaps and simplifies the launch process. Drawing on his personal experiences at Rovio and Geeklab, he will provide case studies and examples illustrating how this framework not only elevates game success but also optimises resources.

09:40 Ranking Our 5 Biggest Pain Points in UA & How We Overcame Them (With use cases!)

Kamil Kufel, Head of BI at BoomBit

Goncalo Martins, VP of Marketing at BoomBit

During the talk we will go through our biggest challenges we faced when scaling UA campaigns and describe how we approached them. A lot of screenshots and videos showing real dashboards and alerts will be presented.

10:00 Content Creator Programs - The Hidden Secret for Mobile Growth & Monetisation

Dan Laughlin,CRO at Gamesight

Justin Sacks, CEO at Nexus.gg

Stephen Hutchins, Director of Publishing at Titan Forge Games

Explore the impact a content creator program can have on your game’s growth and monetisation. Our panel will discuss the ideal games for a creator program, the key elements for successful implementation, and the tangible benefits you can expect from incorporating a creator program into your monetisation strategy.

10:20 Building for Scale: How not to get Caught out at Global Launch

Teemu Haila, CPO & Co-Founder at Metaplay

10:40 Maximising Mobile Games Growth: Paid & Organic Insights From Managing 40 Mobile Games

Enric Pedro, Vice President of Growth at Tilting Point

Delve into the art and science of mobile game growth. With a track record that includes over 40 games and a variety of developer partners, Enric will unveil the secret sauce for mobile growth success. In this engaging talk, he'll cover essential topics such as:

The Growth Formula: Discover how to tailor your approaches to games based on unique genre and performance metrics, with previous successful examples from Tilting Point's growth formula.

Cracking the Growth Code: Gain insights from correlation analysis on key growth levers, including IP integrations, organic traffic strategies, featuring tactics, live ops cards, in-app event cards, and user acquisition.

Data Privacy and Compliance: Learn the best practices for ensuring games are fully compliant with data privacy regulations without hindering their monetisation and growth potential.

11:00 Beyond Mobile: Opportunities for Better Player Retention

Marek Niszkiewicz, CS Director - Player Engagement Solutions at Keywords Studios

Dan Laughlin, CRO at Gamesight

Maxim Lapkouski, Business Development Manager at Mistplay

Yoni Nijboer, Head of Partnerships at Exmox

Nick Murray, F2P Design & Product Consultant at gamesconsulting.net

Rafael Morgan, VP Marketing & Partnerships at Crazy Games

In a mobile landscape where new players are hard to find, how do you keep the ones you have? Does the answer lay on other platforms? Our expert panel will dissect the different ways to retain your playerbase, whether that’s through engaging with your players on all platforms, opening a web store to get better deals, or engaging with your communities across various social channels.

11:40 AI video is Already App-ening

João Vieira da Costa, CEO & Founder at Replai.io

How is video AI already transforming strategies of the biggest mobile gaming companies in the world? What can video AI really do, how does it work and what are the concrete impacts?

12:00 From Prototype to Stardom: Early-Stage UA Tactics for New Game Prototypes

Tali Tzukerman, Senior Product Director at Product Madness

Alex Ruban, Head of Growth Strategy at Product Madness

In this talk about UA for new games, we'll be highlighting the critical role of early-stage game testing and laser-focused user acquisition strategies in shaping successful game development. We'll cover an overview of the process as well as offer hard-learned lessons and practical tips on how to build a comprehensive user acquisition approach to support your game from its infancy.

12:20 The Alternative App Store Bootcamp: The 7 Things Developers Need to Know/Do

Itai Cohen, SVP Marketing & Strategy at Digital Turbine

The App Store landscape is evolving. Regulatory changes, court cases and emerging alternative store solutions all point to 2024 being the year in which new opportunities will become available to developers who are bold enough to go beyond the standard store setup. This session will cover trends and establish ground rules for how developers, both big and small, should prepare to capitalise on this opportunity.

12:40 How do you Scale Your Game in a Hostile Market?

Shalom Michaeli, MD, Global Alternative Distribution & Growth at Digital Turbine

Gleb Platonov, Founder at Outloud Games/Doghowl Games

Justin Sacks, CEO at Nexus.gg

Adam Smart, Director of Product - Gaming at AppsFlyer

Craig Chapple, Head Of B2B Content at PocketGamer.biz

Following the post-ATT mobile games landscape, the proclaimed ‘death of hypercasual’, and the fallout following Unity’s policy changes, how do you adapt your strategy in such a volatile market?

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie we've sessions, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. Plus access to our Kick Off and Global Connects parties, where the real networking really happens.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 2,500+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 900 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!