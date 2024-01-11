Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Audience Accelerator and Marketing Mavens tracks

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Audience Accelerator track sponsored by Mistplay

Tuesday January 23rd

Discover the most effective growth, user acquisition (UA), and marketing techniques to take your game to the next level. From optimizing your app store listings to running paid campaigns, this track will equip you with the tools you need to attract more users, increase engagement, and drive revenue.

09:30 Winning the Game: Leveraging Contextual Bandits for Creative Optimisation

Joseph Iris, Director of ML Product at Persona.ly

In this talk, Iris will dive into advanced creative selection technologies, employed by ML-based adtech companies, allowing UA managers to run experiments far beyond A/B testing. They'll unveil how Contextual Bandits transcend the limits by leveraging audience segmentation allowing to strategically display varied creatives to distinct audience segments, enhancing campaign effectiveness even in a privacy-centric world. Discover how this innovative approach transforms UA, marrying ML and creativity for optimal campaign performance.

09:50 Redefining the UA Playbook in the new era of Mobile

John Wright, Vice President, Mobile Publishing at Kwalee

Gabe Lewis, Global Head of Accounts at Mistplay

We’re in an era where old strategies simply don’t work like they used to. Publishers and advertising teams need to adapt to survive with a focus on maximising LTV to drive sustainable growth. Learn how these industry-wide headwinds can be counteracted by embracing new mindsets, new strategies, and a loyalty-driven approach.

10:10 Through the User Acquisitionverse

Gus Viegas, VP of Marketing at Cosmic Lounge

Gus Viegas follows up his talk from PGC Helsinki 2023 around building growth teams for UA algorithms by adding a sprinkle of AI, market insight updates and a more holistic view on what makes a marketing strategy outperform in 2024.

10:30 Marking the Landscape: What Will 2024 Bring for User Acquisition?

Peggy Anne Salz, Lead Analyst & Founder at Mobile Groove

Itai Raveh, CEO & Co-Founder at Uplifted

Michal Prokop Grno, Growth & Marketing Analytics at Pixel Federation

Nick Murray, F2P Design & Product Consultant at gamesconsulting.net

Logan Jory, Founder at Wildfire

Summer Liu, CMO at SocialPeta

Georg Broxtermann, CEO & Founder at GameInfluencer

Games companies have been pivoting rapidly to acquire and retain users. Our expert panel explores what the current UA landscape looks like and what new techniques will be at the forefront going into the new year and beyond.

The Marketing Mavens track sponsored by Replai

Tuesday January 23rd

Learn the latest tactics and best practices for marketing from the thought leaders and agencies that are revolutionising the industry. From targeting specific audiences to creating engaging content, this track will equip you with the skills and knowledge you need to take your marketing strategy to the next level.

11:10 How to Reach the Mobile Audience Through Browser

Elina Arponen, CEO, Co-Founder at Quicksave Interactive

The mobile games market is experiencing stormy weather. I'm presenting an alternative avenue to reach users. We have been building on the web / browser / 'embedded through webview' - technologies now for years. What is the status on the market growth, what tools are out there, should you be interested?

11:30 Creator Collaborations in Gaming - 2024 & Beyond

Axel Danielsson, Director of Creator Programs at WeHype

Bjorn Karlsson, Director of Mobile Partnerships at WeHype

11:50 From Pixels to People: Building a Meaningful Community Around Your Game

Imogen Wood, Co-Founder at Socially

Discord has changed the game for organic marketing. Looking back only a few years, gamers didn't have a dedicated platform to engage with each other and discuss game-related issues and events. Fast forward to today and that's all changed.

But creating a space for your players to have meaningful and rewarding experiences is harder then it first appears. In this talk I will cover:

How to set your community goals

Defining your Discord's value for members

Creating your key initiatives

How to keep members engaged long-term

12:10 The Mobile Marketing Survival Guide: How to Navigate new Industry Trends

Iris Gomez Sanchis, Manager, Business Development at AppLovin

Matej Lancaric, User Acquisition & Marketing Consultant

Danil Moskovoy, Director of Growth at Tripledot Studios

Roberto Kusabbi, Senior Director of Product Marketing at King

Yolanda Huang, Director, Client Growth - EMEA at Nativex (Mobvista)

As the games industry continues to evolve, marketing strategies must evolve along with it. Our expert panellists will map the marketing landscape including budget cuts, new technologies like AI, the challenges of attribution and UA in a post-ATT world and more. Join us as we explore how to adapt and innovate to face 2024's marketing challenges.

