Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Show Me The Money track

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Show Me The Money track

Tuesday, January 23rd

Stay updated on the latest trends in the world of investment and gain practical insights on how to secure impactful funding for your business. Explore strategies to attract investors, navigate funding options, and make informed financial decisions. Join us to unlock the keys to funding success and discover the latest trends as the games industry goes through this turbulent period.

15:50 Turning Tides in Game Funding

Soren Lass, CO-Founder / CEO at TUGBOAT - Interactive UG

The talk will give an overview over the state of funding for game developers in Europe on the background of the current market conditions which will be presented and by looking at how it impacts public funding, investments, publishing deals and sales revenues and how developers can position themselves in these new market conditions.

I work as an agent and advisor in the games industry, clients include among others Nordisk Games, Vision Denmark, Wild River Games, Multiscription, Augmented Robotics and various studios I have raised money for in the last years so my talk is based on both research and hands-on experience in dealing with the topic.

Compared to similar talks it covers the different sources of funding on an international level and is addressed at anyone dealing with raising funds for gaming companies and/or projects.

16:10 Beat the Bear: Raising Funds in a Challenging Landscape

Matthew Buxton, CEO at MYSTiC Games

In this thought-provoking presentation by Matthew Buxton, CEO of MYSTiC GAMES, ''Beat the Bear: Raising Funds in a Challenging Landscape - Adapting During a Raise,'' Buxton provides a comprehensive exploration of strategies crucial for successful fundraising in today's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. Drawing from real-life examples from MYSTiC GAMES’ own funding rounds, Buxton shares invaluable insights on the art of adaptability during fundraising.

The key takeaway of Buxton's talk explores the paramount importance of aligning fundraising strategies with market trends, investor expectations, and user needs. By comprehensively understanding and adapting to these essential elements, entrepreneurs are empowered to confidently navigate the multifaceted challenges of fundraising.

Through the lens of MYSTiC GAMES (MG), attendees will gain a deeper understanding of innovative fundraising approaches. Buxton unveils MG's seed round fundraising journey, and highlights the balance MG maintained between adaptability and sticking to its core values, showcasing how entrepreneurs can tailor their fundraising methods without compromising their foundational principles.

A pivotal focus of the talk is on deciphering investor expectations, a challenge often shrouded in mystery. Buxton provides actionable guidance on understanding and meeting these expectations, emphasising the importance of aligning strategies with investor demands while staying true to one's vision.

Buxton will also discuss the scepticism surrounding web3 technologies from his own experience leading a gaming studio that leverages web3 technology within their games. He delves into how to create strategies tailored to raise funds in these environments and the importance of player experience within the web3 context.Attendees will gain practical insights on overcoming challenges, ensuring their projects thrive even in challenging environments whether in the web3 gaming space or other.

16:30 Investment Trends in Gaming

Josh Chapman, Managing Partner at Konvoy Ventures

16:50 Global M&A trends in gaming

Alexander Kolmakov, Partner at DLA Piper

Kolmakov will provide an overview of the usual issues that come up in acquisition / investment deals involving gaming companies and what are acquisition trends around the globe and differences between jurisdictions.

17:10 Striking a Good Deal in an Investors Market

Jim Ying, Executive Director; Head of International Gaming and Mobile Practice at CVCapital

Paul Thorpe, Partner at Taylor Wessing

Shum Singh, MD & Founder at Agnitio Capital

Stanisław Fiedor, General Manager Europe at WEMADE

Caglar Eger, CEO at Exmox

Whether you're looking for seed capital or follow-on raises, what do you need to know right now to raise money? How to avoid the common pitfalls? What are the terms investors demand? What other sources are there?

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie we've sessions, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. Plus access to our Kick Off and Global Connects parties, where the real networking really happens.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 2,500+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 900 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!