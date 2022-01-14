Knowledge Base

Pollen VC launches the definitive guide to selecting a UA financing partner

Everything you ever wanted to know about paying for UA – but didn’t know to ask

For a growing number of developers and publishers in the global mobile games market, paying for user acquisition (UA) campaigns is now an integral part of every game’s life cycle.

However, in such a rapidly evolving marketplace, the options and opportunities for funding such a campaign are growing, leaving many studios uncertain which choice is the most appropriate for their game – and their business.

Pollen VC, the mobile game funding specialist, has produced a free objective guide to the options available for every studio. From those approaching their first serious user acquisition campaign – to those in scale-up mode across multiple regions.

Help is at hand

The Definitive Guide to Selecting a UA Financing Partner provides developers and publishers with a comprehensive breakdown of paid user acquisition, starting with a clear definition, and asking if paid UA is the correct approach for the reader’s business. The guide then breaks down six of the most commonly used methods of funding paid UA including:

  • Factoring
  • Accounts receivable (AR) from a bank
  • Revolving credit facilities
  • Revenue-based loans
  • Venture Debt
  • Publisher Funding

The guide offers insight into the pros and cons of these different methods as well as online tools to calculate the costs of the various methods back to a simple interest rate for comparison.

The goal of the guide is to provide studios with a clear understanding of the processes, costs and risks associated with each of the funding methods outlined, enabling them to make informed decisions about the best option for their business.

Accessible for all

The guide has been written in a clear and accessible manner, making it easy for studio heads, founders and business leaders to understand their options, without requiring input from a CFO, or financial expert.

Download now

The Definitive Guide to Selecting a UA Financing Partner is now available to download – free – from the Pollen VC website.


