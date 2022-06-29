Feature

The blockchain mobile games list

PocketGamer.biz presents a living list of mobile games with blockchain functionality, starting with games accessible on app stores

The blockchain mobile games list

It is no surprise that blockchain is becoming deeply intertwined with the mobile games sector. Innumerable mobile stalwarts have expressed a deep curiosity, such as Rovio, to a complete, company-wide overhaul as is in the case of Com2uS. However, there remain considerable barriers to widespread appeal and adoption.

With mobile the frequent frontier of the most disruptive elements of the wider games industry, and blockchain gaming's split presence across the permutations of browser access, wrestling with the walled gardens of Apple and Google, or dropping on third-party app stores, tracking which games are currently available – and how –

PocketGamer.biz presents the blockchain mobile games list, a living catalogue of mobile games with blockchain functionality. To begin, the list comprises titles that are available on app stores, and will expand to titles playable through alternative means.

  • 1 WonderHero

    WonderHero logo

     

    Developer: Gamichi
    Chain:     Polygon/BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: RPG
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: WonderHero is a Play To Earn Mobile RPG, where players enter tactical turn-based battles to earn cryptocurrency and NFTs. Fight against formidable enemies in PvE, PVP Arena and more. ARE YOU THE ONE WHO CAN RISE AGAINST ALL ODDS?

     


  • 2 Summoners War: Lost Centuria

    Summoners War: Lost Centuria logo

    Developer: Com2Us
    Chain:     C2X
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: PVP
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Summoners War: Lost Centuria generates $4.4 million in first ten days

    App Store description: YOU AGAINST THE WORLD. Fight a real battle in Lost Centuria!

    The more the merrier! New content update complete!
    Enjoy the new content with more Summoners!

    Are you looking for a battle where you can enjoy both action and strategy? Start Summoners War: Lost Centuria now!

    From the creators of the global hit game Summoners War: Skyarena comes an addicting real-time strategy RPG with all your favorite Summoners War monsters.


  • 3 Thetan Arena

    Thetan Arena logo

    Developer: Wolffun Pte
    Chain:     BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: MOBA
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Thetan Arena's gameplay is designed to combine your personal skills and teamwork. Challenge yourself with various game modes: from classic MOBA tower rush to battle royale, coming with monthly updates and attractive rewards. Moreover, Thetan Arena introduces to you a brand-new play to earn system, allowing you to earn cryptocurrency by playing and trading NFT items on the marketplace.

    With Thetan Arena, Wolffun wants to bring you an all-ages-friendly free to play PvP MOBA mobile game based on blockchain, suitable for all types of gamers: from casual players who have little time to spend, to hardcore players who are looking for real challenges. It does not matter how much you invest in our game, there will be possibilities for you to compete against the others.
    Now, let your heroes strike!


  • 4 Metagear

    Metagear logo

    Developer: OnePad Pte
    Chain:     BNB
    Platform: PC, Mobile
    Genre: Battle
    App Store: App Store, Google Play

    App Store description: MetaGear is a Simulation Combat game. Build powerful fighting machines, defeat other opponents, and win awesome prizes. Get ready to become the best mechanic out there and build powerful machinery beyond your imagination.

    MetaGear is made for all types of gamers: from casual players who just want a stress-free game to play in their free time, to dedicated players who are looking for real challenges. It does not matter how much you put into MetaGear, the game will always be entertaining and enjoyable for players.

    At MetaGear, players are the inventors, and they may build any robot based on their imagination. Aside from battling, players in the game world can hire machine or visit other players' garages, decorate and guard their garages against surprise attacks from other players.


  • 5 Skyweaver

    Skyweaver logo

    Developer: SkyWeaver
    Chain: Ethereum, Polygon
    Platform: Mobile, Browser
    Genre: TCG
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Skyweaver enters soft launch on 25 November

    App Store description: A Strategy Trading Card Game from Another Dimension where skill wins you cards you can collect, trade, and gift to friends. Play Skyweaver, the revolutionary online TCG now!


  • 6 Upland

    Upland logo

    Developer: Uplandme
    Chain: Custom EOS
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Location-based
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Upland gears up for the launch of new city with Detroit

    App Store description: Install now and enjoy a 4,500 UPX sign up bonus!!!

    Built at the intersection of the real and virtual world, Upland gives you the power to buy, sell and trade virtual properties based on real-world addresses, just like the one you live at today… but in the virtual world.

    The digital properties you collect in Upland don’t have any association or rights to the correlating properties in the real world, however, the addresses do mirror real-life locations. Upland’s economy is powered by an in-game currency called UPX (pronounced “UP-EX”).


  • 7 Drone Racing Arcade

    Drone Racing Arcade logo

    Developer: Gamasome Interactive
    Chain: Algorand
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Racing
    App Store: App Store/Galaxy Store

    App Store description: Experience the action-packed sport of drone racing! Navigate through neon arcade style courses with speed and accuracy to win real-world prizes, brought to you by the Drone Racing League (DRL), the world’s premier, professional drone racing property.


  • 8 Titan Hunters

    Titan Hunters logo

    Developer: Topebox
    Chain: BNB
    Platform: Mobile/PC
    Genre: Dungeon Crawler
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Dear Gun Masters,

    You’re the only hope to save the world from chaos by super-mega-evil titans. None of them wants you to survive, but we believe in your expert to save us, return the great worlds to our lovely living creatures.

    Titan Hunters are crafted by dungeon-crawler & rogue-like gamers, this is the heart of the great adventure in Titan Hunters.


  • 9 The Football Club

    The Football Club logo

    Developer: TheFootballCompany
    Chain: Flow
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Sports
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Put aside your ordinary fantasy manager and join The Football Club. Create your digital fan identity and compete against others worldwide. Collect & win rare NFT items, that you truly own and trade them to earn real profit. Welcome to the football metaverse!


  • 10 Highrise

    Highrise logo

    Developer: PocketWorldz
    Chain: Immutable X, Avalanche
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Metaverse
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Pocket Worlds secures $7 million in Series A funding

    App Store description: Join the Highrise Virtual Metaverse! Create your own 3D avatar character, chat with virtual people, make new friends, go to virtual parties, and build and design your house… all in a second life world! This life simulator is a dynamic virtual world with different fun activities where you can choose your favorite character to play! Highrise is the place for virtual reality!

    Become a virtual citizen in the Highrise metaverse and then you will meet new people from all over the world and metaverse, join a social community, create and host an event, join a virtual chat with friends in a rec room or go on a date with others avatars in virtual places. Create your own character and buy digital objects and interact in your virtual house, virtual room, or in the metaverse. Start creating avatars in a totally free place and second life game!


  • 11 Kawaii Islands

    Kawaii Islands logo

    Developer: Imba Games Studio
    Chain: BNB, Polygon
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Metaverse
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Kawaii Islands creates a fantasy universe on the cloud for multiplayer to experience a whole set of simulation gaming including designing, building, crafting, farming, social networking.

    Especially, by gamifying several DeFi mechanisms, Kawaii Islands will bring players a new dimension of mixed entertainment and amassing a fortune.


  • 12 Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022

    Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 logo

    Developer: nWay
    Chain: BNB Flow
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Sport
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Animoca Brands’ subsidiary nWay announces Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022

    App Store description: Welcome to the world’s biggest winter celebration! Olympic Games Jam: Beijing 2022 is a wild party game where up to 20 players compete in real-time through a series of chaotic mini-games until one champion emerges.

    Weave your way to the head of the pack in snowboard cross, pull insane tricks in slopestyle, and hog up all the power-ups in skeleton as you race to the top of the podium. From top hats to Yeti suits, customize your avatar to bring your unique style to the competition. Play to earn NFTs that can be traded for money on the nWayPlay Marketplace. Let the Olympic Games begin!


  • 13 Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict

    Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict logo

    Developer: JoyCity Corporation
    Chain: Wemix
    Platform: Mobile/PC
    Genre: 4X
    App Store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: The open ocean war you’ve been waiting for is finally here!
    Command a powerful navy and strategize to secure victory!
    Claim victory in warfare to earn bigger and better rewards!


  • 14 Splinterlands

    Splinterlands logo

    Developer: Splinterlands
    Chain: Hive
    Platform: Mobile/PC
    Genre: TCG
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: End of month report: Blockchain gaming holding its own despite crypto worries

    App Store description: Magic + Mayhem!

    Since the days of the Splintering, the face of the world has been shaped by blood and power. As factions battle for control, primal energies are harnessed and unleashed.

    Tired of card games that require a huge investment in time to play a single session? The rapid battles in Splinterlands are fast and furious, each game only taking a few minutes.

    Play, Trade, and Earn anywhere at anytime


  • 15 Kingdom Karnage

    Kingdom Karnage logo

    Developer: Kepithor Studios
    Chain: Jumpnet, BNB
    Platform: PC/Android
    Genre: TCG
    App Store: Google Play
    Links: Kingdom Karnage secures $2 million in funding from Animoca, Enjin, and DFG
    Kingdom Karnage becomes the latest to join the Enjin multiverse

    App Store description: Kingdom Karnage is not your average TCG experience.

    Choose your deck, conquer faction campaigns, explore dungeons for rewards, and revel in the glory of PvP.


  • 16 Benji Bananas

    Benji Bananas logo

    Developer: Animoca Brands
    Chain: Ethereum
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Casual
    App Store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Animoca Brands' PRIMATE Token is listed on Huobi Global
    Animoca Brands transitions Benji Bananas to play-to-earn

    App Store description: Exciting and fun physics-based adventure!

    Jump between vines and avoid dangers lurking everywhere. Earn bananas to get upgrades, specials and power ups.


  • 17 Forest Knight

    Forest Knight logo

    Developer: Chrono Games
    Chain: Enjin, Polygon
    Platform: Android, PC
    Genre: Strategy
    App store: Google Play
    Links: Forest Knight announces strategic partnership with Polygon

    App Store description: Enter the world of Forest Knight, a wonderful Turn-Based-Strategy game, based in the fantasy rpg world.

    Explore different lands, fight numerous fantasy creatures and find helpful and unique knights.

    Build the best possible team of knights and defend your town against monsters and dragons by using strategy and tactics.


  • 18 Crypto Raiders

    Crypto Raiders logo

    Developer: Astro Apps
    Chain: Polygon
    Platform: Browser/Mobile
    Genre: Dungeon Crawler
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: The year 2073 Crypto currency supplies have been exhausted, as the 50 year boom in the new world of banking changes the existing money markets forever... Crypto Raiders scavenge to find the remaining crypto coins not securely held and raid the vaults of the original Hodlers to sell to the highest bidder....join the raiders and share in the spoils!


  • 19 Arc8

    Arc8 logo

    Developer: Gamee Mobile
    Chain: Etherium
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Metaverse
    App store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Animoca-backed Gamee launches Arc8, its blockchain mobile gaming platform
    GAMEE partners up with Manchester City Football Club to launch games on Arc8

    App Store description: Welcome to the new era of mobile gaming esports. Why just play games for fun when you can play games for real rewards?

    In Arc8 you’ll be able to train your skills in multiple games such as card games, action games, 3d race games, puzzle games and much more. Win prizes in tournaments and 1v1 matches.

    GMEE is the digital currency used in the Arc8 app that you’ll be able to win in tournaments.

    Earn rewards with daily missions and take part in the seasons by climbing up the leaderboard to claim your share of huge prize pools!


  • 20 Blockete Golf

    Blockete Golf logo

    Developer: Blockete Games
    Chain: Flow
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Sport
    App Store: Google Play

    App Store description: Blocklete Golf will test your digital golf skills and your strategy skills! Compete in tournaments against other players, win and upgrade your golfers through your game play in fun and unique environments! Climb the leaderboards against players worldwide and get extra rewards for top place finishes. Treat your time and your golfers as real assets. Invest in your players and grow their stats to help you win amazing prizes and enjoy the fruits of your labour!


  • 21 Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid

    Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid logo

    Developer: Com2Us
    Chain: C2X
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: RPG
    App store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Chromatic Souls: AFK raid has launched for mobile this week

    App Store description: Greetings, Adventurers! Welcome to Chromatic Souls : AFK Raid, where progress knows no bounds!

    Set off on a journey to conquer the game's vast fantasy world and defeat Bosses with your friends!
    Challenge Mythril Mines and the Adventurer League and score a vast amount of Mythrils and Soul Stones!

    Enjoy the fun of limitless character progress at your fingertips!


  • 22 Ark Rivals

    Ark Rivals logo

    Developer: TopBox
    Chain: KardiaChain, BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Strategy
    App store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Ark Rival has received new funding from Animoca Brands

    App Store description: Download and have early access to be amongst the biggest sci-fi war ever to win rare tradable items!

    Fight the invaders with brains and brawn in this epic action combat strategy sci-fi game. Attack enemy Arks to free enslaved citizens and enrich resources for building your defensive base.

    Create a Alliance & join Faction with players around the world to take on the enemy together. Scout, plan, then conquer!


  • 23 Crazy Defense Heroes

    Crazy Defense Heroes logo

    Developer: Animoca Brands
    Chain: Ethereum
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Tower Defence
    App store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: Updated: Crazy Defense Heroes’ experimental chest sale sells out

    App Store description: Dreaming of being a hero in tower defense? Join Crazy Defense Heroes, the strategy tower defense game right now!

    Develop your own defensive strategy by using the arsenal of towers and spells for kingdom defense! Collect over 400 cards and combine Hero, Tower, Spell and Equipment cards to win the boss fights. Command hero and lead your army to victory in over 1,000 levels designed to provide you with countless hours of fun on tower defense!


  • 24 Angrymals

    Angrymals logo

    Developer: Sionera Entertainment
    Chain: Solana
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Strategy
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Angrymals are here! Grab your friends and join the community of this crazy, nonsensical, ludicrous game. It’s free to play, people!

    Angrymals is based on one solid concept: throw junk and wreck things!
    You will control three customized characters with a huge assortment of absurd weapons and powers to lay waste on your friends’ defenses, or to bolster your own.

    Play online with your friends or with random opponents from all over the world. Earn prizes and unlock skins, weapons and more to show them who’s the one with the bigger chickengun!


  • 25 Geopoly

    Geopoly logo

    Developer: Widow Games
    Chain: Polygon
    Platform: Mobile/browser
    Genre: Simulation
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Become the largest real-estate tycoon in the world!

    Have fun with this innovative game of GPS geolocation business simulator where you can be the landlord of thousands of real properties, businesses and companies worldwide!


  • 26 Arker: The Legend of Ohm

    Arker: The Legend of Ohm logo

    Developer: Arker Labs
    Chain: BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: RPG
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: Explore the land of Ohm, recruit your hero and battle in exciting strategic online battles against other players.


  • 27 Barbarian Merge

    Barbarian Merge logo

    Developer: NTGAMES
    Chain: Wemix
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: RPG
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: "Barbarian Merge" follows the story of the barbarian set during the Great Conflict between the Highest Heavens and the Lowest of Hell. Play as the barbarian and explore the Sanctuary in a brand new way. Angels and demons wage an eternal war in this universe.

    Grow the barbarian as you "merge" his equipment, and embark on a spectacular adventure to prevent the return of the demons. Both OG RPG fans and newcomers alike can battle against the legions of the Burning Hells, collect gear, and wield untold powers.


  • 28 Dustland Rider

    Dustland Rider logo

    Developer: OliveX (HK) Limited
    Chain: Ethereum/BNB
    Platform: PC/Mobile
    Genre: MMO
    App store: App Store/Google Play

    App Store description: In Dustland Runner, players follow a cleverly crafted story that unfolds like an audiobook, except it’s more than just a story. It’s also a fun, fast, inspiring audio adventure game that stimulates every player, or Runner, to move at whatever pace suits them. It’s your fitness buddy and workout tracker, which rewards you for the distance that you run, jog or walk. Really, it just rewards you for moving.


  • 29 STEPN

    STEPN logo

    Developer: FindSatoshi Lab Limited
    Chain: Solana, BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Fitness
    App store: App Store/Google

    App Store description: STEPN is a Web3 running app with fun game and social elements.
    Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of sneakers. By walking, jogging or running outdoors, users will collect GSTs and NFTs.


  • 30 X-Metaverse

    X-Metaverse logo

    Developer: kaneKK
    Chain: BNB
    Platform: Mobile
    Genre: Strategy
    App store: Google Play

    App Store description: X-Metaverse connects players all over the world via gaming. Using the play-to-earn model and Web3.0 technology to empower players with data value and rights.

    Combining the advantages of DeFi, NFT, and DAO to truly create a huge metaverse game ecology with high level of freedom and immersive experience.


  • 31 League of Kingdoms

    League of Kingdoms logo

    Develoepr: NPLUS
    Chain: Ethereum, Polygon
    Platform: Browser, Mobile
    Genre: 4X
    App store: App Store/Google Play
    Links: 4X strategy game League of Kingdoms announced for Ethereum

    App Store description: League of Kingdoms is the world's first MMO Strategy game owned & powered by users. On the genesis continent, all lands are owned and governed by you. You can actively own, develop, launch alliance warfares, and earn rewards by contributing to the development of the continent. Your strategy, diplomacy, instincts, and war tactics all come to live here!


