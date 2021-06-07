Hot Five: Honor of Kings lawsuit, Jurassic World Alive generates $100 million and Take-Two takes home Nordeus

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Jurassic World Alive roars to $100 million-plus revenue and 25 million downloads in three years

Ludia has confirmed that Jurassic World Alive has surpassed more than 25 million downloads worldwide.

When it comes to revenue, Jurassic World Alive has earned $102 million from player spending across the App Store and Google Play (via Sensor Tower).

2. Outfit7 looks to grow 430 million MAU with new IP expansion

Cypriot games developer Outfit7 has revealed plans to expand its portfolio outside of its hit Talking Tom and Friends franchise.

As confirmed via its 's digital event, NOW 2021, the company intends to grow its player base of 430 million monthly active users by introducing several new games over the next few years.

3. Skillz acquires Aarki for $150 million

Real-money competition platform Skillz has acquired mobile advertising outfit Aarki for $150 million in stock and cash.

The move is the first since Skillz joined the New York Stock Exchange, generating over $600 million in cash for acquisitions in the process.

4. Tencent facing lawsuit over 'inappropriate content' in Honor of Kings

A lawsuit has been filed against Tencent regarding 'inappropriate content' in Honor of Kings.

The Chinese public-interest group - known as Beijing Teenagers Law Aid and Research - allege that certain uses of the popular MOBA are not suitable for minors.

5. Take-Two scores Top Eleven developer Nordeus for $378 million

Take-Two Interactive has acquired Serbian mobile games developer Nordeus for $378 million.

The upfront price of $225 million will be paid in cash, with $90 million issued through new shares of Take-Two common stock.