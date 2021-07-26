Hot Five: The Witcher: Monster Slayer's launch snafu, more Yu-Gi-Oh and Netflix gets games

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. The Witcher: Monster Slayer suffered major issues at launch

The Witcher: Monster Slayer suffered major issues at launch with many players unable to gain access, while others had their game data reset entirely. Launched on July 21st, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented reality action game that takes place in the world of The Witcher. Players were expected to have been able to hunt monsters, battle them and complete quests all while exploring the real world.

Developer Spokko has since confirmed it had been notified of the error and has fixed the in-game experience bug.

2. Konami unveils Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh Cross Duel for mobile

Konami has revealed three new games based on the popular Japanese trading card series Yu-Gi-Oh. As confirmed during the developer's Digital Next event, the first announcement made was Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, a new mobile title that will focus on the original trading card game. Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel will launch on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch as well as further consoles and PC.

3. Netflix confirms video game expansion beginning with mobile games

Netflix will expand into the world of gaming by first bringing a number of mobile games to the streaming platform. After months of speculation and rumours, the decision to move into games was confirmed in a shareholders letter.

It stated: "Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices."

4. Zoom partners with social casino dev FlowPlay to launch in-app games

Video conferencing app Zoom has revealed a partnership with social casino games developer FlowPlay to bring video games to the platform. The first game to be brought to the Zoom App Marketplace will be Live Game Night Poker, allowing the host of a video call to compete in games of poker with 10 other people.

5. LEGO Star Wars Battles cancelled and shut down following beta

Real-time multiplayer PvP game LEGO Star Wars Battles has been cancelled following a two-year soft launch period. Developed by Playdemic in partnership with LEGO, it's not clear if EA's recent acquisition of Playdemic was a factor in the decision.