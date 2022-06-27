Hot Five: Miniclip to acquire SYBO, Supercell reveals PC-exclusive studio, and TikTok owners reach $1 billion

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.
1. Miniclip to acquire Subway Surfers studio SYBO
European mobile developer Miniclip has agreed to buy Sybo, the firm behind mobile hit Subway Surfers. While they have not disclosed the sum, with both parties private companies, but it is being described as “the biggest deal in European mobile games this year”.
2. Subway Surfers and Garena Free Fire top most downloaded games in May 2022
Speaking of Subway Surfers, the title has topped the charts as the most downloaded mobile game of May 2022 with 30 million installs – an 86.5 per cent increase over the past year. India accounted for 15 per cent of all downloads, with the USA just behind at 14 per cent, and marking the game’s best month ever.
3. Supercell reveals PC-exclusive studio, Channel37
Following its announcement in December 2021 of its search for a PC and console studio, Supercell has revealed it is partnering with Channel37on an unannounced PC-exclusive title. The studio primarily comprises Ubisoft RedLynx veterans.
4. User acquisition to be dominated by three key factors: predictive analytics, automation, and data privacy
SaaS company Tempr. has released a report to support burgeoning user acquisition strategies, and identifying three key areas to be mindful of.
The report includes commentary and analysis from industry experts at Rovio, AppsFlyer, Tilting Point and more, finding top-performing app companies are increasingly likely to utilise AI in marketing strategies.
5. TikTok owner ByteDance generates $1 billion in annual games revenue
According to data from Sensor Tower, Bytedance’s portfolio of mobile haves have earned more than $1 billion worldwide over the past year.
Over the past two years, ByteDance has expanded into games publishing in a push to diversify its portfolio. It has launched subsidiaries like Ohayoo and Nuverse and acquired games companies such as Moontoon and C4 Connect in its efforts to compete with companies like Tencent and NetEase.
