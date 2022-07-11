Hot Five: Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, Tencent opens four studios, games industry will face recession

To keep you up to date on the biggest news in mobile gaming, we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz each week.

Little bit of a no-brainer, but our live coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, our first conference in the city, was your point of access for those who couldn't make the event.

I want to thank everyone that attended for making it such a success – it was an intensely enjoyable show, with a palpable energy and some spirited conversation and exchanges. We're looking forward to Helsinki and Jordan to round off 2022's PGCs, but maybe there's a return to Toronto in 2023...

Tech conglomerate Tencent’s subsidiary TiMi Studio Group has reorganised, splitting the TiMi J3 Studio into three smaller teams and allowing TiMi to cover more bases in the FPS genre.

This adjustment is reportedly the result of almost a year of preparation, with the volume of staff needing to be reassigned a factor in the length of time this has taken.

Niantic has unveiled Campfire, a new social app that "helps Niantic Explorers discover new people, places, and experiences around them".

Campfire is designed to facilitate meetups and events across the company’s catalogue of AR games, such as Pokémon Go and Ingress.

Media analyst firm Ampere Analysis has forecast a decline in worldwide games content and services markets to $188 billion in 2022.

This prediction forms the basis of Piers Harding-Roll's next Insight column, to be published on PocketGamer.biz very soon...

Supercell has invested an additional $37 million dollars into Space Ape Games, increasing its stake in the developer to 75 per cent, following its 2017 $56.6 million investment into Space Ape Games which established an initial 62.6 per cent stake in the company.