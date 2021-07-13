Interview

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode Two

Join the PocketGamer team for the second episode of the new PGbiz Podcast. Featuring special guest Ella Romanos, co-founder and CEO of Fundamentally Games

Managing Editor

Welcome back. Yes, it’s the second episode of the still new, but already legendary PocketGamer.biz podcast.

From the top tech trends to the deep fundamental disruption taking place across the global mobile games market, the PocketGamer.biz team pursues the pioneers, traps the tech titans and fearlessly hurdles the hypercasual hype all to bring you the news, analysis and insight you need.

In episode two, Brian and Jon discuss the growing value of funding deals and M&A madness within the global games market ($60 billion in 2021 so far), the ongoing phenomenon which is Pokémon GO (five years on and no signs of slowing down) and of course, the world’s top 50 mobile game creators - which you still have time to enter.

Introducing Ella

Our difficult second episode then considerably ramps up the awesome with our very special guest, Ella Romanos, the co-founder and CEO of live ops expert Fundamentally Games.

Ella shares her work in the games sector and discusses the ongoing evolution of live games, the way they differ from mere ‘online’ games and where the sector may be heading next.

You can also find out more about all of our forthcoming events, from this week's Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, to the Mobile Games Awards.

Listen in

You can find the PocketGamer.biz podcast on many of the leading sources. We're already live on:

Get involved

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. If there are guests you'd like to hear from, if you have feedback on a topic we've discussed, or you'd like to get involved - let us know

Feel free to contact us via email, or get in touch on Twitter.

If you enjoy the podcast a rating or review is always welcome. Thanks for tuning in. We'll be back for episode three in the very near future.


