PocketGamer.biz Podcast Episode Two

In episode two, Brian and Jon discuss the growing value of funding deals and M&A madness within the global games market ($60 billion in 2021 so far), the ongoing phenomenon which is Pokémon GO (five years on and no signs of slowing down) and of course, the world’s top 50 mobile game creators - which you still have time to enter.

Introducing Ella

Our difficult second episode then considerably ramps up the awesome with our very special guest, Ella Romanos, the co-founder and CEO of live ops expert Fundamentally Games.

Ella shares her work in the games sector and discusses the ongoing evolution of live games, the way they differ from mere ‘online’ games and where the sector may be heading next.

You can also find out more about all of our forthcoming events, from this week's Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, to the Mobile Games Awards.

