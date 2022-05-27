Interview

Solsten's Josh Rivers: "You need to know who your audience is, and why might they come to my game"

Getting an in-depth understanding of the psychology of your active and potential players brings out their – and your – best, says Solsten's Josh Rivers

By , Video Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Josh Rivers, lead UX researcher at Solsten, spoke with James Gilmour on the importance of gleaning a psychological understanding of your players, how this knowledge can enhance all elements of game design, production, distribution, and live ops, and the lasting trends and impact of the pandemic.

James Gilmour
Video Editor

Enchanted from a young age by colour, motion, and sound, James divides his time between obsessing over all things digital and lamenting the death of VHS. He looks forward to a future where machines rule the earth and all political disputes are solved via one round of rock-paper-scissors.

