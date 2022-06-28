Interview

Freeverse.io: Blockchain must move beyond buzzwords towards fairer, sustainable player asset value

Freeverse.io’s Alun Evans wants the middle-ground between play-to-earn advocates and players looking for pure entertainment

Freeverse.io: Blockchain must move beyond buzzwords towards fairer, sustainable player asset value
Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Alun Evans, CEO of Freeverse.io, speaks to James Gilmour on the function of evolutionary NFTs, bridging the communication gap between developers and players, and maintaining the essential element of fun against the monetary weight in play-to-earn games.

