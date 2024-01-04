PG.biz Podcast - Fluent's Matt Conlin talks game-changing user acquisition trends for 2024

An evolving market calls for an evolved approach to user acquisition. One that treats players as individuals and weighs each user’s needs against all available acquisition tactics.

When preparing to adopt this approach, though, game studios must consider one key question: Should they stick with the mainstream channels (Meta, Google, Apple, etc.) that provide reliability but unpredictable ROAS? Or focus their attention on alternative channels that bypass saturation and offer users that are 50% more likely to make in-app purchases?

Studios face some tough choices in 2024, and this week’s guest encourages marketers to embrace the shift from “growth at all costs” to more targeted acquisition strategies yielding high-value users.

We ring in the new year - and the PG.biz podcast’s first anniversary with hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow alongside digital marketing veteran and Fluent co-founder and chief customer officer Matt Conlin.

In this insights-filled episode, Matt reveals where some studios are missing the mark and evaluates how game-changing UA trends (including rewarded discovery and influencer marketing) light the way to sustainable growth.

He also shares his exclusive SWOT analyses of UA channels (both new and old), what games studios can learn from retail, and, most importantly, which tactics will power profitability in 2024 and which are better left in 2023.

What's inside:

00:00 - Happy first birthday to the podcast!

02:20 - Trends to watch in 2024

08:00 - The incentivised player

12:18 - The value of rewarded discovery

15:28 - SWOT analysis on rewarded platforms

19:37 - SWOT analysis on influencer marketing

23:10 - The new mobile landscape

26:24 - What's on the radar for 2024?

29:40 - How Fluent navigates rapid change

31:10 - Favourite games Q&A with Matt

