Mobile games jobs weekly: Sega president Kenji Matsubara resigns, Improbable welcomes new head of publishing, and more Ubisoft exits

Sega president Kenji Matsubara resigns

Sega president and chief publishing officer Kenji Matsubara has announced his resignation from the company.

Matsubara has been a Sega executive vice president since 2017 and was only given the role of chief publishing officer in April of this year.

Lab Cave appoints Luis Bertó as its new managing director

Mobile growth company Lab Cave has appointed Luis Bertó as its new managing director.

Bertó will take on the position from August 10th, and will assume the responsibilities of CEO Jesús Martínez, who will step down from his position on August 7th, 2020.

Improbable welcomes Chris Enock as new head of publishing

Former Riot Games vice president of publishing Chris Enock has joined Improbable as its new head of publishing.

Enock was with the League of Legends creator for 11 years, and in that time, held a variety of roles at the California-based company.

Update: Tommy François has left Ubisoft with immediate effect

Ubisoft vice president for editorial and creative services Tommy François has left the company following sexual misconduct allegations.

The move comes just over a month after the exec was suspended alongside fellow editorial VP Maxime Béland, who resigned from his role mere days after allegations against him came to light.

Studio News

Zynga buys hypercasual outfit Rollic for $168 million

Following its recent acquisition of Peak Games for $1.8 billion, Zynga has now announced it's bought another top Turkish mobile game company, spending $168 million in cash for 80 per cent of hypercasual startup Rollic.

The deal is subject to the usual approvals but expected to close on 1 October 2020.

Epic Games secures $1.78 billion in new funding round

Epic Games has secured $1.78 billion in a recent funding round at a company value of $17.3 billion.

Investment has arrived from Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, and David Tepper.

Enthusiast Gaming acquires Omnia Media from Blue Ant Media Solutions

Steel Media parent company Enthusiast Gaming has acquired gaming YouTube network Omnia Media from Blue Ant Media Solutions.

The new acquisition gives Enthusiast a gaming platform that attracts 300 million gamers and esports fans every month. As such, this gives the Canadian firm the largest gaming media, esports and entertainment platform in North America.

