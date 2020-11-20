Job News

Adjust appoints a new CPO and CRO

Mobile analytics company Adjust has made two promotions to strengthen its executive team.

Firstly, Katie Madding has been appointed chief product officer. In her new role, Madding will be responsible for Adjust's product strategy. Moreover, she will oversee both the product and engineering teams.

In 2014, Madding joined the company. During her time with Adjust, she has served as an integration engineering director. Madding then went on to hold various global leadership roles, though her most recent was as vice president of product.

The second promotion went to Bill Kiriakis. He first joined the company in January as senior vice president of global sales. However, in his new role as a chief revenue officer, Kiriakis will oversee Adjust's global go-to-market sales strategies. In essence, he will be responsible for ensuring the future growth of the company.

Impressive leadership

"Katie and Bill have done a fantastic job bringing Adjust's industry-leading products to market and strengthening our teams around the world," said Adjust CEO and co-founder Christian Henschel.

"Their complementary leadership will be integral to achieving our ambitious goals of servicing all of our clients' mobile marketing needs over one platform."

Back in August, Adjust made three key hires as it looked to continue its expansion across the Americas. Melissa Dickman, Doug Grounds and Guy Sheffer joined the company as regional vice president of sales for US East and Latin America, vice president of global solutions consulting and vice president of R&D for Unbotify, respectively.


