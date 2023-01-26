Google veteran Tian Lim appointed Roblox’s vice president of product for the Creator Group

Roblox has announced that Tian Lim has been appointed as vice president for the Creator Group. Lim joins the team following five years leading Google Play, and also has extensive experience following stints at Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. Lim also previously served as CTO of streaming giant Hulu.

Lim will report to Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein, and will lead the development and growth of the platform’s ecosystem of creators.

“Finding the right person to lead Product for our Creator Group has been a top priority for our leadership team for over a year,” said Bronstein. “Tian’s experience as a multi-functional leader at Google, his expertise in gaming, entertainment and platforms, and his passion for the creator and developer communities made him the ideal candidate for this role.”

“Gaming and the creator space have both been personal passions of mine ever since I graduated college,” said Lim. “I’m excited to engage with the passionate Roblox community of developers and creators and help build an immersive, safe and civil metaverse platform.“

Roblox is expanding its team

Alongside Lim’s appointment, Roblox has hired numerous newcomers to senior roles within the organisation.

Unity veteran Tian Pei has been appointed as Head of Sports Partnership, where she will help bridge the physical and virtual worlds and make sports more engaging. At Unity, Pei held the role of Director and General Manager of the sports vertical.

Ashley McCollum has been appointed Head of Immersive Media Solutions, following a tole as SVP of Revenue & Partnerships at Westbrook Media. She was also an early employee at Buzzfeed, helping to grow the business, including the development of the food brand Tasty. McCollum’s work helped turn Tasty into the largest single franchise on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and was recognised in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2017.

Justine Higueras has been appointed as Head of Emerging Verticals, where she will leverage fifteen years of partnership experience with Fortune 500 Brands. Higueras has held roles at both Pinterest and TikTok. At Pinterest, she led the West Coast partnerships for companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Apple, while at TikTok she led the business, measurement, creator and creative strategy for technology partners resulting in a notable boom which saw TikTok become one of the fastest growing advertiser platforms of 2022.

