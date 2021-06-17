List

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 finalists

Shortlist unveiled progressively, with winners revealed during central London ceremony on July 20th

By
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 finalists

The fourth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards supported by Game Insight, which in this pandemic-affected year take place a little later than usual (though still at a central London location) on Tuesday, July 20th, recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the whole of 2020.

As you'll see by clicking through to the list below, these 22 awards represent firms spanning the whole industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers, support agencies, investors and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

The lobbying and shortlisting phases now completed – the latter taking a little longer than anticipated due to the highest number of submissions the awards have received to date – we're now able to reveal the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021 finalists.

We've adopted a different approach this time around as a way to enhance the 'spotlight time' of the shortlisted entries and so will be unveiling the finalists progressively. We hope this proves fairer to all of the companies involved.

Today's categories are: Best Publisher and Best Live Ops.

We're grateful to everyone who took the time to submit themselves, their colleagues, company, or contemporaries. Our congratulations to the finalists – and the very best of luck.

Next steps

While the finalists are being revealed, our panel of 100+ mobile games industry experts from across the sector will be voting for what they feel is the best company or game in each category. Those who receive the most votes are named the winner of that category, which will be announced during the PG Mobile Games Awards live on July 20th.

The Rising Star and Mobile Legend awards, which recognise industry newcomers and icons/heavyweights for their achievements and contributions to moving the mobile sector forward, will be specially chosen by the team at PocketGamer.biz/Steel Media.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 take place on Tuesday, July 20th 2021. Tickets for live audience event at a central London venue will be available to purchase via the official website soon: www.mobilegamesawards.com.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 Best Publisher

    Best Publisher logo

    Any company that has supported another developer in releasing a game on mobile devices during 2020, whether through publishing support, marketing, co-development or investment.

    • Annapurna Interactive
    • Kwalee
    • My.Games
    • NetEase
    • Netmarble
    • Scopely
    • Supersonic
    • Tencent
    • Tilting Point
    • Zynga

  • 2 Best Live Ops

    Best Live Ops logo

    This award recognises the impact of significant updates, in-game events or excellent community management over the last year for games released in 2020 or before, that have helped take a game to the next level and sustain a title’s life.

    • Clash Royale
    • Empires & Puzzles
    • FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape (Mega Cruise)
    • Hill Climb Racing 2
    • Jurassic World Alive
    • Marvel Contest of Champions
    • Sonic Forces
    • Star Trek: Fleet Command
    • Subway Surfers
    • Summoners War: Sky Arena
    • The Tribez

  • 3 Best Analytics/Data Tool

    Best Analytics/Data Tool logo

    Any company that supports developers and publishers develop their games and run marketing campaigns through analytics tools and/or providing data on market performance.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 4 Best Game Engine

    Best Game Engine logo

    This award is open to third-party tech companies that provide game engines that help power mobile games development.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 5 Best Innovation

    Best Innovation logo

    Any developer, or technology company that is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on mobile devices through a new technology, be it hardware or software. This can be an innovative tool or unique use of technology that benefits the industry as a whole.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 6 Game of the Year

    Game of the Year logo

    This award recognises the best mobile game released during last year based on creativity, innovation and success. 

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 7 Best Advertising & UA

    Best Advertising & UA logo

    This accolade is for companies that support the ecosystem through enabling user acquisition or monetisation through advertising and are helping to drive this fast-growing business in games and developers to acquire more users.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 8 Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

    Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment logo

    This accolade is for any game pushing the boundaries of the medium through audio and/or visual accomplishments. To be eligible for this award, games must have been given a full release from January 1st 2020 onwards.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 9 Best Influencer Marketing Agency

    Best Influencer Marketing Agency logo

    Successfully connecting brands with their target audience in an age of increased digital noise is no mean feat. This new award recognises and celebrates the team that has managed its influencer outreach better than its competitors.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 10 Best Tools Provider

    Best Tools Provider logo

    This award is open to any company providing tools for developers to help make games for mobile platforms. This does not include game engines.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 11 Best Indie Developer

    Best Indie Developer logo

    This accolade recognises the achievements of a team of up to 10 developers that have released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, during the last year.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 12 Best GAAS Tools & Tech

    Best GAAS Tools & Tech logo

    This award recognises the companies that are supporting live games on the market through back-end services to ensure game servers run smoothly and help developers implement special online features.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 13 Best PR / Marketing Team

    Best PR / Marketing Team logo

    This award recognises the best third-party PR agency or internal marketing team that has created campaigns fueling the growth of games over the last year. This can be through any medium, including online, TV or other.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 14 Best Storytelling

    Best Storytelling logo

    This award recognises games that show stellar writing and narrative design. To be eligible for this award, games must have been given a full release during 2020, or for titles released before this date have received significant new content in the last year.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 15 Best QA & Localisation Service Provider

    Best QA & Localisation Service Provider logo

    This accolade awards companies that have supported mobile games over the last year in the areas of quality assurance and localisation, ensuring that both new releases and updates go live with as few problems as possible and are localised appropriately for target markets.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 16 Best Developer

    Best Developer logo

    Any mobile games company with 11 or more staff that has released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, during the last year, as well as successfully expanded their business and made an impact on the industry through innovation, creativity and other initiatives.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 17 Best Service Provider

    Best Service Provider logo

    This award is for any third-party service provider or outsourcer that supports developers in making games, whether through art, audio, trailers, UX, or other services.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 18 Best Games Industry Law Firm

    Best Games Industry Law Firm logo

    A brand new inclusion in this year's line-up, and one that shines the light on the legal team with the games industry's most effective, ace attorneys.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 19 Investor of the Year

    Investor of the Year logo

    Another new category for 2021, which aims to showcase either an investor or investment within the mobile games industry that has played a vital role in the success and growth of a company.

     

    FINALISTS TO BE REVEALED SOON


  • 20 Rising Star

    Rising Star logo

    This special award recognises a person from any corner of the globe who has demonstrated a considerable amount of success, influence, and impact despite their relatively recent arrival within the mobile games industry.

    A new addition since 2020, this award is selected directly by the organisation committee of the Mobile Games Awards.


  • 21 Mobile Legend

    Mobile Legend logo

    This special lifetime achievement award recognises a person from anywhere in the world who has achieved a considerable amount of success in their career and has acted as a pioneer in the mobile games space.

    The Mobile Legend is a special award to recognise an outstanding contribution to the mobile games industry selected directly by the organisation committee of the Mobile Games Awards.


  • 22 Pocket Gamer People's Choice

    Pocket Gamer People's Choice logo

    This is the only award voted for by consumers and recognises the best new game that received a full release during 2020. This award is open for voting through PocketGamer.com, with the winner revealed on the night of the ceremony.

    • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
    • Aztec Ride
    • Beyond a Steel Sky
    • Clusterduck
    • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run
    • Crying Suns
    • Dead by Daylight Mobile
    • Dungeon Dogs – Idle RPG
    • Genshin Impact
    • Guardian Tales
    • Gumslinger
    • League of Legends: Wild Rift
    • Root Board Game
    • Roundguard
    • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
    • Slay The Spire
    • Solitaire Cruise Card Games: Classic Tripeaks Game
    • SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
    • The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores
    • The Pathless

Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Jun 14th, 2021

Leading game developer Game Insight confirmed as PG Mobile Games Awards 2021 headline sponsor

News Jun 2nd, 2021

Has your game made the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 finalists?

News May 20th, 2021

Final 36 hours to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

News May 12th, 2021

10 days left to submit your game or team to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021

Feature Apr 1st, 2021

Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies