The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 finalists

The fourth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards supported by Game Insight, which in this pandemic-affected year take place a little later than usual (though still at a central London location) on Tuesday, July 20th, recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the whole of 2020.

As you'll see by clicking through to the list below, these 22 awards represent firms spanning the whole industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers, support agencies, investors and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

The lobbying and shortlisting phases now completed – the latter taking a little longer than anticipated due to the highest number of submissions the awards have received to date – we're now able to reveal the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021 finalists.

We've adopted a different approach this time around as a way to enhance the 'spotlight time' of the shortlisted entries and so will be unveiling the finalists progressively. We hope this proves fairer to all of the companies involved.

Today's categories are: Best Publisher and Best Live Ops.

We're grateful to everyone who took the time to submit themselves, their colleagues, company, or contemporaries. Our congratulations to the finalists – and the very best of luck.

While the finalists are being revealed, our panel of 100+ mobile games industry experts from across the sector will be voting for what they feel is the best company or game in each category. Those who receive the most votes are named the winner of that category, which will be announced during the PG Mobile Games Awards live on July 20th.

The Rising Star and Mobile Legend awards, which recognise industry newcomers and icons/heavyweights for their achievements and contributions to moving the mobile sector forward, will be specially chosen by the team at PocketGamer.biz/Steel Media.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 take place on Tuesday, July 20th 2021. Tickets for live audience event at a central London venue will be available to purchase via the official website soon: www.mobilegamesawards.com.