Merge Games opens $4 million indie games fund

UK publisher Merge Games has unveiled a $4 million indie games fund as part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations.

The funds will be used to help independent developers finance their projects. The company will be searching for up-and-coming titles that offer multi-platform potential at Gamescom in Cologne and PAX West in Seattle.

Over the last decade, Merge has helped published numerous titles including the likes of Dead Cells, Moonlighter, Brawlout, Crimson Keep and more.

“Fresh ideas”

“It has always been fresh ideas that have made the business thrive and that’s why we are investing in new talent around the world," said Merge CEO Luke Keighran.

"It's a difficult time for indies and we want to be a destination for those developers that need funding plus all the support that a world-class publisher can provide."


