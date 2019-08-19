News

Devcom 2019: “Cloud gaming will begin with families”

Devcom 2019: “Cloud gaming will begin with families”
By , Staff Writer

Cloud gaming will take over the industry by beginning with families, according to PlayGiga director of product and content acquisition Juan Carrillo.

This will be part of a three-phase rollout in which the technology will be introduced to the masses. The director of the streaming company outlined his thoughts during a Devcom talk on ‘Should I put titles on a Netflix for games?’.

Carrillo believes that after cloud gaming is adopted by families, users in developing countries will follow before hardcore players finally embrace the concept as well.

Public eye

A stat given at the presentation concerning Steam players suggested that 53 per cent of users cannot currently run games like Fallout 76 and Assassins Creed: Odyssey.

5G being rolled out to major territories was also highlighted in the talk, with 34 game streaming companies confirmed to be working in the industry today.

Cloud streaming firm Hatch recently teamed with Samsung to bring 5G cloud gaming to the US as part of this movement.

You can keep up with our Devcom coverage right here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Aug 15th, 2019

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer thinks it’s a long while before the cloud replaces traditional consoles

News Jul 19th, 2019

Google Stadia mobile support “a hard technical challenge”

as News Jul 5th, 2019

Nintendo on game streaming and 5G: “We must keep up with such changes in the environment”

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2019

E3 2019: Mobile gets a fair shake as the lines between platforms blur

News Jun 6th, 2019

Hatch and Samsung team to bring 5G cloud gaming to the US

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies