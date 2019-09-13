Google to rival Apple Arcade with its Play Pass subscription service

Google is preparing to give Apple some competition with its new Android subscription service Play Pass.

On Twitter, the company has teased its rival to the Apple Arcade is on its way.

Google began testing its competitor to Apple's subscription service earlier this year.

In July the Android Police revealed some screenshots which showed that Play Pass would cost $4.99 a month after a 10-day free trial. A family plan for multiple users will also be available.

Play Plus will be Google's second venture into subscription services, as its Stadia streaming service is launched in November.

Apple Arcade is launching on September 19th at $4.99 per month, the service will feature 100 games and be available in 150 countries.

However, not all developers have agreed to put their titles on Apple Arcade. Team17 passed on the opportunity to join the company's service.

What to expect from Play Pass

Another screenshot shows Marvel Pinball, Limbo, and Stardew Valley are three of the titles included in the service. Besides games, other apps will also be included.

"Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything between," reads the Play Pass information screenshot.

"From action hits to puzzle and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass, you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases."