Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 are now open

Released one of the finest mobile games of the past 12 months? Work with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out? Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players?

Supplied critical industry-leading services, implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up, or introduced genuine innovation into the sector?

Sounds like the world should know about this. Consider, then, a Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 nomination session.

We’re delighted to officially announce the third outing of the event that shines a spotlight on the great and good of this beautiful industry is set to take place on Tuesday, January 21st right after Pocket Gamer Connects London closes its doors.

How do you nominate?

Head to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the relevant awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Nominations will end on November 15th.

After this, we'll put together a shortlist of finalists, and then a panel of illustrious industry judges will vote for the winners, to be revealed on the night of the ceremony.

So if you want to be in the running, better get nominating.

January's event has 21 awards up for grabs. Including:

Game of the Year Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Storytelling Best Live Ops Best Mobile Esport Best Developer Best Indie Developer Best Publisher Best Game Engine Best Tools Provider Best Analytics / Data Tool Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Innovation Best Advertising & UA Best Marketing Team Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Recruitment Agency Best Service Provider Eastern Trailblazer Mobile Legend

If you're in the games industry you can nominate a company as a finalist. See our lobbying guide for full details.

The awards ceremony will take place at a central London venue – tickets will be available soon.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.