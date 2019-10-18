Learn how to build better companies for sustainable game development at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Just under three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Vision and Values - grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development.

November 3rd

14:10 - The track will kick off with a superstar session. Join King’s lead producer Sabrina Carmona for a talk on game production through the perfect team building.

14:30 - Next, a session with FRAG Games business director Zaair Hussain. His talk is focused on aspirational outsourcing or “do external developers dream of electric success?” Hear about professionalism, taking pride in your work and the many faces of aspiration.

14:50 - The tracks last session is with independent video game developer Joerg Reisig. Learn about climate crisis and video games - dive into the history and current takes of climate in video games.

15:10 - Finally, a panel focused on capacity building and community in the region. Misk Foundation’s Tarek Mukhtar, Vlambeer’s founder and strategic director Rami Ismail and Epic Games’ technical evangelist Joseph Azzam all feature.

