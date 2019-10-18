Switch surpasses 15 million sales in North America

Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite sales have exceeded 15 million combined in North America.

The Japanese publisher announced the news, revealing that console sales in September were up 20 per cent.

For the past 10 months, the Nintendo Switch has been the best selling console in the US, as reported by The NPD Group.

“As we enter our third holiday season, Nintendo Switch is creating smiles and enjoying broad appeal, with more than 15 million consumers across North America playing their favourite games whenever and wherever they like,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

“And this holiday, we are bringing Nintendo Switch owners even more fresh and unique entertainment experiences, like Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, adding to the system’s large and diverse library of games.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Nintendo’s family of Switch hardware had surpassed 10 million sales in Europe.

Best selling games

So far, 14 Switch games have surpassed one million sales in the US.

Furthermore, four of titles have shifted six million units,

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,

Super Mario Odyssey and

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The publisher has launched several big games so far this year such as Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

The Japanese firm still has several big titles yet to launch in 2019; Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield.