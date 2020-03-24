Roblox's Bloxy Awards brings in 600,000 spectators

Roblox's seventh annual Bloxy Awards brought in 600,000 fans and spectators.

Furthermore, there were four million concurrent players on the Roblox platform. The ceremony, for the first time, was entirely animated and streamed live on the platform – it took place on March 21st.

During the ceremony, money was raised for Make-A-Wish and Code.org.

"We take our role in helping people connect very seriously, and the Bloxys was a great demonstration of the Roblox community coming together to support one another and give back, particularly during these very difficult times," said Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki.

"Our developer community continues to push the boundaries of our platform in remarkable ways, engaging millions of players around the world and inspiring countless more budding creators."

Supportive community

"We are honoured to have the support of the Roblox community," said Code.org president Alice Steinglass.

"Now, when online learning is more important than ever, we thank the Roblox community for making it possible to continue our work in bringing computer science to the world's students."

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO Betsy Biern concluded: "The outpouring of support from this event was a bright light for us during a challenging moment. It's such a comfort to be able to gather virtually – from across the world – when we can't come together in person.

"Many of our wish kids are part of the Roblox community, and I know the generous support from the community brought them all so much hope and joy."

Earlier this month, Roblox teamed up with BBC Studios for exclusive in-game Doctor Who content. As of February 2020, it is valued at $4 billion. Furthermore, in April 2019, it was revealed that Roblox attracts 90 million active users each month.

On mobile, Roblox has surpassed $1 billion in revenue.

This stor was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.