Right then, Let's get straight to the point.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 starts in less than an hour!

You still have time to take part in our very first online-only conference for the games industry, but don't hang about... Book now!

Still here?

You're cutting it fine, but okay - let's go over what you can expect from our new digital format. We'll keep it brief because with an 8:40am (BST) kickoff, tick-tock and time is running out...

Basically, everything you expect from a conference - except the bumping into people on the stairs or at the bar.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital aims to distill the core elements of a regular PGC conference into online form. There’ll be talks, meetings, fringe events and so on. Obviously, we aren’t congregating in one physical venue, but using a series of online tools to arrange meetings and watch videos.

At-a-glance

125+ Amazing speakers including:

Book now and save!

We hope you'll join us for this exciting ride into the future of conferences and connect with the global games industry from the comfort of your office, workspace or home.

Remember to claim your 10% discount and use code SAVEONLINEMC10 when you book your tickets.