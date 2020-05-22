Conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

It's only just around the corner! Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 goes live on Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12, and it's shaping up to be even more impressive than its debut! Improving over the original in every area, we’ve made several improvements, and we’re excited for you to experience them.

There will be over 50 hours of live-streamed interactive video content from more than 200 expert speakers across 10 themed conference tracks. They’ll also be available later as video on demand for you to watch at your convenience.

Want to see for yourself? Well you’re in luck, the full seminar schedule has just gone live today!

10 wonderful tracks

Covering everything from tips for developers to the business of making money from games and industry trends you can’t afford to miss:

The Growth Track (Sponsored by AppsFlyer)

The Developer Toolkit (Sponsored by Agora.io)

Global Trends (Sponsored by Bidstack)

Game Maker Insights (Sponsored by Agora.io)

Live Ops Landscape (Sponsored by Microsoft Game Stack)

Big Screen Gaming (Sponsored by Xsolla)

Monetiser (Sponsored by Unity)

Industry Visions & Values

Incredible Indies

Esports + Influencers

200+ global games experts

We’ve lined up an amazing roster of speakers from all around the world for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2. Just some of the highlights include:

SEGA, Bobby Wetheim, Head of Content

Bobby Wetheim, Head of Content The Pokémon Company International, Kathy Carpenter, Senior Attorney

Kathy Carpenter, Senior Attorney THQ Nordic, Daniel Candil, Art Director

Daniel Candil, Art Director Wargaming, Tom Putzki, Wargaming Europe Spokesperson

Tom Putzki, Wargaming Europe Spokesperson Paradox Interactive, Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer

Dhaunae De Vir, Business Developer Space Ape Games, Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Content Marketing

L-R: Daniel Candil, Dhaunae De Vir, Tom Putzki, Deborah Mensah-Bonsu, Bobby Wetheim, Kathy Carpenter

You can view the full list of speakers on the official event website.

Themed event

Publishing is a core part of the games industry - but it is not a simple matter. While games are flourishing, especially in the current global situation, it's up to developers and publishers to turn games concepts into businesses. At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, we wanted to focus on the art of publishing, and we will be hosting a multitude of seminars, panels and roundtable discussions spread across each track, enabling developers to learn how to work with publishers, what platforms to target, and the overall world of game creation and game selling.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

To support jobseekers during the COVID-19 crisis and to fill in some of the recruitment gaps, we'll launch the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week during our second digital conference. You can expect to see:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused talks, panels and round-table discussions regarding recruitment

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 event we’ve listed above, and about to mention below…

And because we know that indie developers have been hardest hit by the current global situation, we have reserved a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Around the clock networking, around the world

As one of 1,000+ virtual attendees, you will have around-the-clock access to our all-new online meeting platform. We’ve adopted the MeetToMatch meeting platform, a much trusted networking service you know from other industry events such as devcom, Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more. This system promises not only greater functionality, but also more reliability so you can get your meeting organised and conducted with no hiccups along the way.

Sitting alongside the meeting system, we'll host several fringe events that bring together specific groups with specific needs.

Book now and save!

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and book your tickets now to save up to $125 with our Mid-Term discount before the price rises next week!