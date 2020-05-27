Learn the Global Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Global Trends – sponsored by Bidstack – a look at the global market for the mobile games industry.

Monday 8th June

10:00 - The track will kick off with a superstar session by Bidstack founder and CEO James Draper. If you are interested in advertising and the opportunities available, you won't want miss Draper's talk on a new era of advertising your game.

10:30 - Next, join Rovio senior studio recruiter Alexi Ryan as he delivers the track's keynote with a focus on how to break into the games industry.

11:00 - Ever wondered why Eastern games are such a big hit in the west? Well, Tencent senior consultant Aras Senyuz has the answer. His talk is centered on Eastern games in the West, and reasons why Eastern games succeed in Europe and the US.

11:30 - Gameloft takes to the stage next with its executive vice president and chief financial officer Alexandre de Rochefort. He will discuss the company's 20 years of mobile gaming.

12:00 - Up next, Omdia games industry analyst Louise Shorthouse. Currently, the coronavirus outbreak is impacting the entire world, this includes the games industry. As such, Shorthouse's session will focus on the games business during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

13:00 - Following on nicely from the previous session, we have a panel discussion on how lockdown has unlocked the games industry. Six experts will take to the stage, including Curve Digital chairman Stuart Dinsey and Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinovic. They are joined by Kukouri Mobile Entertainment co-founder and CEO Kim Soares and Rovio CTO Petri Hyokyranta. Finally, Bidstack vice president of gaming Charlotte Cook and Kunlun Korea general manager Sean Lim complete the line-up.

16:00 - The first of our evening talks is a superstar session with Bidstack CRO Lewis Sherlock. He will discuss why brands are getting into gaming.

16:30 - Hypercasual games have proven to be a dominant force in the mobile games sector. Join Netmarble EMEA chairman Baris Ozistek for his talk on the genre.

17:00 - Next, Crunchyroll's general manager of games Terry Li and senior manager for global social Siobhan Sullivan will discuss the intersection of anime, manga and games.

17:30 - Our penultimate session is a fireside chat. Agnitio Capital managing director and founder Shum Singh and Stillfront Group group COO Alexis Bonte will discuss how the Stillfront Group grew from $20 million to over $2 billion market capitalisation in five years, mainly through M&A.

18:30 - Finally, we will close the track with its second panel. five industry experts tackle the topic of what will inspire the next big thing in games? Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles trade commissioner Zsuzsa James and Headup founder and CEO Dieter Schoeller take to the stage. They will be joined by Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam and Doppio Games CEO and co-founder Jeferson Valadares. The group is rounded off with Bidstack CEO and founder James Draper.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 here.