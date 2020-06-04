Discover Incredible Indies and Industry Vision & Values at Pocket Gamer Connects #2

Just a few days remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Incredible Indies and Industry Vision and Values - your chance to learn all about the indie scene.

Friday 12th June

9:00 - The final track will kick off with a superstar session by Kwalee head of development Simon Platt. He will discuss how company-wide creativity made the company a success.

9:30 - Next, we have a keynote speech with UN environment chief for education and youth Sam Barratt and Space Ape Games content marketing Deborah Mensah-Bonsu. The pair will talk about turning games green: how the industry is signing up to play for the planet.

10:20 - Join Sakura Games co-founders Sham Al Bdour and Jana Al Bdour for their session on gamification and how games are occupying the world.

10:50 - The world has been shaken by the COVID-19 outbreak with many parts of the industry and the world as a whole being affected. Join Digging Deep executive director Rosemary Lokhorst as she answers the question: how can gaming help in times of COVID-19?

11:20 - Up next, 4Good Games founder Ilmari Hakkola will cover the challenges of making games for good.

11:50 - The first panel of the track will centre on maintaining your culture while working remotely. Five industry experts will take to the stage, the first being Oscar Clark from Fundamentally Games. He will be joined by Unicorn Pirates Studio CEO Nikolina Zidar and Big Pixel Studios Georgina Felce. The line up will be completed by Red Kite Games studio director Simon Iwaniszak and Bit Fry Games Studios chief business development officer Todd Zeile.

15:00 - Topping the charts does not determine success. Join Homa Games co-founder and CRO Olivier Le Bas for his talk on the Sky Roller story: how we created more value by not looking for top ranking charts.

15:30 - Next we have another keynote with Rebellion talent acquisition manager Eamonn Vann-Harris. He will discuss building the right team.

16:00 - Join Sega Performance founder Satu Ahlman to learn how to get the best out of your team without burning them out.

16:30 - Are you a designer? Then you will not want to miss Glow Up Games chief design officer and co-founder Tara Mustapha give her talk on how to design within constraints.

17:00 - Want to know how the to get the furthest range with your game? Join Geogrify CEO and The Global Game Jam executive director Kate Edwards for her session on maximising your game's reach - a quick primer on culturalisation.

17:30 - Our penultimate session is with Skystone Games CEO Bill Wang. He will discuss putting the developer first: from veterans to indie publisher.

18:00 - The track will close with a panel focused on inspiring the next generation of talents. Five industry experts will offer their insight, starting with Silver Rain Games head of studio Melissa Phillips and Splash Damage PR and events manager Leanne Peppiatt. They are joined by Aquiris Game Studio partner business director Sandro Manfredini and Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale. The line up will be completed by Steel Media COO Dave Bradley.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 here.