Learn more about Esports and Influencers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, which takes place between June 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital returns after our first event in the digital world last month. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of days and amount of tracks has increased for our second outing. We have 10 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 10 tracks in turn. Today is Esports and Influencers – a look at the impact influencers and esports have on the mobile games industry.

Wednesday 10th June

9:00 - The track will kick off with a superstar session by Tencent director of PUBG Mobile for global esports James "JinHo" Yang. He will discuss levelling the playing field: mobile esports driving diversity.

9:30 - Curious about the impact esports, influencers, and various media have on the world? Then join independent industry executive Mo Fadl, as he answers that question in his talk.

10:00 - All levels of esports are valid, and to get to the big leagues players tend to try their hand at a lower level of competition. CAPSL head of business development and partnerships Alwin Wong will take to the stage to discuss how grassroots organisers are fueling mobile esports.

10:30 - Up next, Ginx TV marketing director Solenne LeGrange will host a session on esports and entertainment, a success story for brands.

11:00 - Got an eye for investments and spotting the trends? Then you won't want to miss Bitkraft Ventures founding general partner Malte Barth as he discusses the next wave of esports investments: mobile esports investment trends to watch for in 2020.

11:30 - Critical Force CEO, founder, and chairman of the board Veli-Pekka Piirainen will take to the stage next. His talk is centred around Critical Force and esports: now and next.

12:00 - Next is our first panel of the track with a focus on the topic of how is esports filling the gap of the Olympics? Four industry experts will offer their insight, Bikraft Ventures founding general partner Malte Barth and Esports Entertainment Corp freelance journalist Jay "Luna" Hunter. They are joined by Esports Nigeria president Emmanuel Oyelakin and Opera Event CEO Brandon Byrne.

15:00 - Following the break, Enthusiast Gaming COO Eric Bernofksy will take to the stage for a superstar session. His talk will cover navigating the current esports environment.

15:30 - Want to know the effects of not having an audience at competitions? Join ESL CEO James Dean for his session on the impact of having esports events without an audience.

16:00 - Need to know how to make the most out of influencer relationships? Kast country manager Max Sjoblom will answer that question in his session: professional standards - getting the best out of your influencer relationships.

16:30 - Esports is huge, and the mobile platform has fitted into the scene nicely. Join Complexity Gaming director of mobile gaming Matt Rutledge for his talk on mobile gaming: conquering the esports market.

17:00 - Want to learn the impact influencers? Up next, Yoke Network CEO Jide Maduako will discuss driving one million installs with TikTok influencers.

17:30 - To close the track, we will hold another panel. This time, the topic of interest is what influences the influencers? Five industry experts take to the stage, the first being Secret Sauce Media chief operating officer Jodi Sahlin and Tribe Gaming CEO and founder Patrick "Chef Pat" Carney. They will be joined by CWA Mobile Gaming content creator Timothy "Ash" Evans and InfluencerStuff CEO Richard Little. Steel Media's InfluencerUpdate.biz editor Danielle Partis will also join the panel.

