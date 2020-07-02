Paradox Interactive acquires Playrion Game Studio

Publisher and developer Paradox Interactive has acquired French firm Playrion Game Studio for an undisclosed sum.

The Paris-based developer has become Paradox's eighth internal studio. Founded in 2010, Playrion is best known for Airlines Manager, which has accumulated over 10 million players since coming to mobile in 2014.

"I am incredibly excited to join this amazing and well-established game company, and to bring our expertise and knowledge about mobile games," said Playrion founder and studio manager Benjamin Cohen.

"As soon as we met Paradox Interactive, I understood that we had very close DNA. For almost five years, Playrion has experienced exponential growth thanks to our very talented team, and without a doubt, we'll be able to push things even further with Paradox Interactive on our side. This is the best opportunity we ever had to improve the experience of our players and to deliver better games."

Welcome aboard

"Adding Playrion to our roster allows us to continue expanding our business in new areas, and bring more of our IPs to mobile," said Paradox Interactive chief operations officer Charlotta Nilsson.

"We're always thrilled when we find teams who want to make the kind of games we'd like to make ourselves. Playrion is a natural addition to the Paradox family, and we're delighted to have them joining us."

In February, Paradox Interactive soft-launched Stellaris: Galaxy Command. The strategy game was fully released last month.