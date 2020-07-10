Mobile games jobs weekly: Magic Leap appoints new CEO, AppLovin bolsters team, and Andy McNamara joins EA

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.

Got any jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com.

Movers and Shakers

Magic Leap appoints ex-Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson as new CEO

Microsoft vice president of business development Peggy Johnson will leave the company in August to become Magic Leap's new CEO.

Before beginning at Microsoft in 2014, Johnson spent 24 years at US tech firm Qualcomm, while also sitting on the board of directors at global investors BlackRock.

AppLovin strengthens its executive team with four new appointments

Mobile games marketing firm AppLovin has made four new additions to its executive team.

Former vice president of engineering Basil Shikin has been promoted to chief technology officer within the company, while Victoria Valenzuela takes on the role of chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Industry veteran and former head of mobile at Wargaming Keith Kawahata will serve as AppLovin's first head of games. Finally, Deepak Gupta will move from chief revenue officer at Machine Zone to take on the same role.

Game Informer vet McNamara joins EA

Video game journalism veteran Andy McNamara has moved to US publishing giant Electronic Arts as its new director of communications strategy.

Anzu welcomes David Sable as a strategic advisor

Anzu has appointed David Sable as its new strategic advisor at the in-game advertisement company.

With over 40 years of experience in the advertising industry, Sable is a senior advisor at WPP and has worked as the global CEO of Y&R. Sable also helped to launch the original Xbox and has worked as a volunteer sitting on the board of directors for UNICEF USA and the International Special Olympics.

AppOnBoard names ex-Riot CTO Mike Seavers as its new CEO

No-code game design and development platform AppOnboard has appointed Mike Seavers as its new CEO. Seavers has joined the company from Riot Games, where he served as chief technology officer.

Andres Gonzalez joins Zelgor Games as its lead level designer

Boston-based developer Zelgor Games has hired triple-A developer Andres Gonzalez as its lead level designer.

Gonzalez previously worked for Ghost Story Games as its lead designer for six years. Before that, Gonzalez was on the team at Irrational Games, where he worked as a lead designer on the DLC for Bioshock Infinite and was also the lead combat designer for the base game.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Animator (Sumo Digital) - Newcastle, UK

QA Lead (Stainless Games) - The Isle of Wight, UK

Publishing Manager (BoomBit) - Remote Working/Poland

Senior Director of Design (Jagex) - Cambridge, UK

Senior Programmer (Codemasters) - Warwickshire, UK

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.