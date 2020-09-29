News

Google to make third-party stores more accessible with Android 12

Google to make third-party stores more accessible with Android 12
By , Staff Writer

Google will make third-party app stores more accessible with Android 12.

As reported by Android Central, the tech giant has confirmed a Bloomberg report from last week, which informed readers that as of September 2021, Android app developers and publishers must use Google's billing method.

However, Google has acknowledged that it will not be a cause for concern for the vast majority of developers as they either don't sell digital services or if they do, they already utilise the payment system.

Back in August, Epic Games attempted to bypass Google's methods – and Apple's – by introducing a new payment option in Fortnite, which prevented the companies from taking their 30 per cent cut. As a result, the battle royale was removed from the storefronts.

Third-party access

Moving forward, the tech behemoth has promised that it will be easier for customers to use third-party storefronts, such as the Epic Games Store.

"In response to that feedback, we will be making changes in Android 12 (next year's Android release) to make it even easier for people to use other app stores on their devices while being careful not to compromise the safety measures Android has in place," said Google.

"We are designing all this now and look forward to sharing more in the future."

The changes with Android 12 could be in response to the ongoing legal battles between Epic and Apple, and Epic and Google, respectively. The Alphabet-owned company asked that its own legal proceedings be kept separate from that of the iOS creator as the firms have different business structures.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 31st, 2020

AppsFlyer: Google becomes number one for mobile app advertising

1 News Sep 29th, 2015

Google doubles the size limit of Google Play APKs to 100MB

News Mar 17th, 2015

Google brings stronger approvals and age ratings to Google Play

News Oct 14th, 2014

App trials could be heading to Google Play

News Sep 11th, 2014

Google Play gets two hour returns window

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies