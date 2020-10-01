Call of Duty: Mobile saw nearly one billion monthly hours at peak

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile has peaked with nearly one billion monthly hours spent in-game, according to App Annie.

In its first year, the shooter game saw 850 million hours spent on Android devices during its peak month. The impressive number can be attributed to the title's popularity, having racked up 250 million installs in eight months.

Undoubtedly, the success the Call of Duty franchise has seen on console and PC has played a part in its mobile performance.

Furthermore, more than 46 million players in China have already pre-registered for when the FPS is released there.

Fighting well

If there was any doubt that the game would perform well, that was washed away when Call of Duty: Mobile accumulated 100 million downloads in its launch week.

"The success of Call of Duty: Mobile reflects the combination of bringing one of the world's most beloved entertainment IPs to mobile devices that's just as visceral and authentic as the console or PC versions," said Activision vice president of mobile Chris Plummer.

"In our first year, we've reached existing fans of this great franchise in new ways, while also reaching new fans from all over the world. Since launch, we've committed ourselves to constantly bringing fresh new content, adding new modes and constantly improving the experience for our players.

"There's an incredible amount of content that we've added, and we're only getting started."