Google was the top mobile publisher via downloads in September

Google was the top mobile publisher worldwide through downloads in September 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The tech giant saw an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year as it hit 294.3 million installs last month. Meanwhile, with 204.8 million downloads, Facebook came in at No.2.

However, French mobile games publisher and developer Voodoo managed to crack the top five by taking third place. Overall, in Q3 2020, Voodoo proved to be the leading hypercasual publisher via downloads as it generated 529 million installs.

Meanwhile, the top five is rounded up with AppLovin and ByteDance who took fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Top Ten

In the lower half of the list sits three games companies, innerSloth, Outfit7 and Crazy Labs.

The inclusion of innerSloth on this list is no doubt thanks to the surge in popularity Among Us has seen. Last month, the multiplayer title hit four billion views on YouTube. Furthermore, following a spike in downloads, Among Us topped 120 million installs in September.


