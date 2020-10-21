Project Cars is racing its way on to mobile devices

Slightly Mad Studios and Gamevil have banded together to bring popular racing series Project Cars to mobile devices.

The new game, Project Cars Go entered its first closed beta last week on October 14th, and it will run until October 27th on both iOS and Android devices.

“We’re working closely with the masters of racing sims and true fans of the sport at Slightly Mad Studios to meld the ultra-realism of Project Cars Go with streamlined mechanics and design,” said Gamevil Com2uS president Kyu Lee.

“The easy-to-use ‘One Touch Racing’ mechanic in Project Cars Go lets players use one hand and one-touch design to burn supercar rubber through iconic tracks wherever they ‘Go,’ whether during their daily commute, in between class or at home.”

Round the track

To make the game as accessible as possible, Slightly Mad Studios has adopted a one-touch mechanic to control the game.

Moreover, as with the console version, players will be able to race on tracks from around the world, three of which are based on real-life locations. Furthermore, there are over 50 licensed cars available on the mobile title.

“Condensing the key moments of what a driver does out on the track—brakes, entry-points, exit points—into a ‘One Touch’ mechanic was an interesting project for us at the studio, as we wanted to retain the authenticity of the Project Cars franchise but cater for what our fans want on a racer they can play on the go,” said Ian Bell, CEO at developers Slightly Mad Studios.

“I’m excited with what our dev’ team has achieved with Project Cars Go. With the authentic cars and real-world tracks from the franchise along with gameplay that is both simple to learn and yet genuinely challenging, Project Cars Go hits all the right apexes for a mobile racer.