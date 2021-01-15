The Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 meeting platform is now LIVE!

Connect with the global games industry and find your perfect contact out of 1,500 professionals at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, as the meeting platform is now live!

In just over three weeks time, the virtual doors of our fifth digital conference open for a week of networking, insightful seminar sessions, panels, roundtables, pitches and more.

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we provide each attendee free access to our meeting platform in order to carry out their meetings that are crucial to their business. And for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, we have once again adopted the MeetToMatch platform.

Meet MeetToMatch

We’ve been using the trusted MeetToMatch platform since Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and have brought it back this time. A meeting platform is an excellent feature of attending a conference, whether in person or remotely like with our digital events, and we want you to get the most out of it. We’re grateful to have our meeting platform sponsored by Owlcat Games.

Before we get started with some tips, you may like to watch this short video that walks you through logging in and setting up your profile for the first time:

What can you do with this platform?

When you register yourself on the MeetToMatch platform, there’s several steps you can do to set up your profile. Here’s some steps that you can follow:

Set your preferences - once you’re into the system, you’ll need to set a time zone and choose a preferred video platform (Skype/Zoom). Fill in your profile - add details to your personal profile and your company profile. Add talks and panels to your agenda - once you’re in, you can see the full schedule. Add talks that you’d like to virtually attend to your agenda with the option to block out any meeting requests for that time period. Block out times you’re not available - our event is a global event to accommodate people around the world. You can set which times you’re not available for meetings (whether you’re sleeping or not working) and set times where you are available. Search for people to meet - Pocket Gamer Connects events are always about connecting people. You can search specific companies or individuals - whether they’re publishers, investors or indie developers - to reach out to, out of over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world. Showcase products on your profile page - a new feature at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. When you set up your profile, you can use the Add New Product button to add an image, links to an online pitch deck or external website, video and other details, in order to foreground your top projects. Attendees can search for all products at the event under the Explore button on the MeetToMatch dashboard.

So make sure you get your profile set up and connect with all those industry professionals online now!

