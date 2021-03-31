Learn the ins and outs of publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects #6

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is The Art of Publishing – publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

The track is sponsored by Ohayoo.

Tuesday, April 20th

9:00 - The track will commence with a session from Square Enix producer Shanzay Usama. Her talk is titled Dear Influencer Agency.

9:30 - Time for a superstar session. Ohayoo director of global marketing Yufan Wang will take to the stage, she will offer tips to those that are interested in publishing their titles in China.

10:00 - Want to understand more about what it takes to be a publisher? Join Fundamentally Games COO Ella Romanos as she gives a talk on the subject.

10:30 - Moving on, we have a talk from Exient creative marketing manager Jamie Wotton. He will discuss taking control and finding your next publishing hit.

11:00 - Finally, the panel will close with a panel discussion on getting a publisher or self-publishing. Five industry experts will offer their insight, including Freedom! Games director of business development Michelle Brandstetter and Goodgame Studios director of App Store relations and corporate development. They will be joined by Game Seer Venture Partners CEO and partner Bertrand Vernizeau, Graffiti Games marketing director Alex Van Lepp and Lab Cave head of business Jami Wardman.

