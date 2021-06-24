Golf Clash scores $780 million in lifetime revenue, tops US player spending

Golf Clash from Playdemic has earned over $780 million in revenue from across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

The real-time multiplayer arcade sports title has gone on to storm the rankings to top all mobile sports game in the US by player spending between June 1st, 2020 and May 31st, 2021, earning approximately $132.8 million. Runners up went to 8 Ball Pool from Miniclip and Fishing Clash from Ten Square Games, both noted as part of the realistic sports subgenre.

In 2020 alone, Golf Clash picked up $185 million in gross revenue and 5.3 million first-time downloads, showing its continued growth. This is likely part of the reason why EA decided to acquire Playdemic from Warner Bros. for $1.4 billion.

As part of the deal, it was noted that Golf Clash had generated more than 80 million downloads to date. Sensor Tower, however, places this number at around 58 million.

Sports genre rising

The mobile sports category itself has also seen huge growth over the past 12 months in the US, rising by 16 per cent to $648.8 million.

Downloads in the mobile sports genre, on the other hand, decreased by 16.3 per cent year-over to just under 130 million, with 8 Ball Pool placing first at 9.4 million installs. The second spot went to Madden NFL 21 Mobile from EA, while third was picked up by Masomo's Basketball Arena.

Arcade sports games like Golf Clash generated the largest amount of spending per download during the same 12 month period, bringing in an estimated $5.10 per install.

After launching in January 2017, we looked into how Golf Clash monetises via the free-to-play mechanic.

Last year, Playdemic teamed up with the PGA of America to bring the Ryder Cup to Golf Clash players.