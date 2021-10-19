News

Space Ape Games launches Boom Beach: Frontlines in Canada

Will launch gradually worldwide on iOS and Android

Space Ape Games launches Boom Beach: Frontlines in Canada
By , Staff Writer

Boom Beach: Frontlines has launched on iOS and Google Play in Canada.

Developed by London-based Space Ape Games, Boom Beach: Frontlines is the latest title in Supercell’s Boom Beach universe, featuring nine versus nine multiplayer team battles.

Multiplayer battles will include an array of units, such as tanks, towers and airstrikes, and also various characters that each have their own abilities.

In addition to battles, players will level up their HQ to unlock additional units, vehicles and power-ups and expand the loadouts they can take into battle.

A vibrant, cooperative battlefield

Space Ape Games will provide a "regular pipeline" of updates to the game alongside constant map rotations to provide a "vibrant cooperative battlefield" on mobile devices.

The game’s predecessor, Boom Beach, was launched in 2014.

Similar to the previous game, Boom Beach: Frontlines will be free-to-play and feature in-app purchases.

Boom Beach Frontlines was originally soft-launched in June 2021 , with 15,000 players testing the pre-alpha across North America and Europe.

Players can pre-register and find out when Boom Beach: Frontlines will become available in their territory here.

Boom Beach is not the only Supercell title to be expanding its universe. The Finnish developer is currently working on three new entries to the Clash of Clans series, Clash Quest, Clash Heroes and Clash Mini.

Additionally, Supercell recently soft-launched free-to-play co-op builder Everdale, its first new IP in four years.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Jun 10th, 2021

Update: Space Ape Games and Supercell collaborate for Boom Beach: Frontlines

News May 23rd, 2017

Supercell acquires 62% stake in UK mobile games studio Space Ape for $55.8 million

Comment & Opinion Jun 14th, 2018

The madness and method of Supercell’s M&A philosophy

News Mar 4th, 2020

Games First London 2020 and Google I/O cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

News Sep 25th, 2019

Game companies look to spark climate change debate by launching Playing for the Planet Alliance

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies