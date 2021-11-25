News

Coin Master creator Moon Active raises $300 million on $5 billion valuation

Quadrupled valuation in less than two years

Coin Master creator Moon Active raises $300 million on $5 billion valuation
By , News Editor

Coin Master developer Moon Active has raised $300 million at a valuation of $5 billion.

As reported by Calcalist, the funding round was led by Insight Partners and featured participation from Andalusian Private Capital.

Insight Partners previously invested $125 million into Moon Active in 2020, at a valuation of $1.25 billion.

Moon Active generated $1.25 billion throughout 2020, with the Israel-based firm projecting revenues of $1.5 billion for 2021.

Currently, Moon Active has a headcount of 1,300 with 800 staff located in its Tel Aviv headquarters. The firm has recruited over 400 employees since the start of 2021.

 Up, up, and up

"We are very pleased with the partnership with Insight Partners, which continues to believe in the company, its vision and its talented team, and we are happy to bring in Andalusian Private Capital," said Moon Active CEO Samuel Albin (via Calcalist).

"Looking ahead to the coming years we see potential for endless growth and this is only the beginning. We took significant steps this year in our goal to become the world's most successful mobile gaming company and invested many resources in developing our technological platform and many abilities that support and accelerate our games and provide us with a competitive advantage.

"We have developed several new games in several categories and are also targeting growth via mergers and acquisitions of different sizes.

"They say that human capital is the most important factor in the success of a company. That isn't true. Human capital is the only important factor in the success of a company and that is the secret to our success."

According to a recent report from Sensor Tower, between August 2020 and September 2021, Coin Master generated the highest revenue of a casino mobile game in the US, generating $651 million.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Nov 17th, 2021

Overwolf raises $75 million in Series D funding round

Data & Research Sep 15th, 2021

Annual US mobile casino game spending reaches $4.8 billion

News Sep 9th, 2021

Toya raises $4 million following Miraculous Ladybug Roblox success

News Jun 2nd, 2021

Comunix raises $30 million to scale video chat mobile game Pokerface

News Feb 24th, 2021

Coin Master is a winner with $2 billion in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies