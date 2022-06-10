E3 rivalled as Geoff Keighley confirms physical Summer Game Fest for 2023

Geoff Keighley is a Canadian producer and presenter, best known for creating The Game Awards, E3 Coliseum and Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Summer Games Fest will be returning next June and this time, will take place as a physical event.

Between the timing and its physical presence, this means Summer Games Fest will compete with E3 in 2023.

"I’m excited to share that Summer Game Fest will return in June 2023 as a digital and in-person event, to bring the gaming community together," Keighley confirmed at the conclusion of yesterday’s Summer Game Fest livestream.

Reinstating a rivalry

While a date has yet to be set, it is presumed that the next Summer Game Fest will again take place in June.

The event ran in tandem with E3 last year, at a time when both were solely digital. This year the Summer Game Fest has run without competition as EA cancelled it show – as happened in 2020 when Summer Game Fest first started – but the ESA recently confirmed that E3 is marking its return next year with "a reinvigorated showcase". E3 has not had a physical presence since 2019.

Korea’s PlayX4 games event returned last month as a hybrid event after also being online-only in 2021.