Xsolla partners with Adikteev to accelerate game monetisation

Video game commerce company Xsolla has partnered with software and services provider Adikteev to help mobile developers get their titles online and market them directly to consumers.

This new partnership is the latest from Xsolla which aims to help developers market and monetise their games. The company recently updated its web store to allow developers to save on publishing fees and sell to users outside of the app store.

Last week the company unveiled two new systems – Xsolla Accelerator and Xsolla Payout – with the aim of helping developer who are just starting out to manage the growth of their businesses.

This new synergy aimes to provide performance-driven app marketing to developers.

"We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with a leader in the gaming app monetization space," said Adicteev CEO Xavier Mariani. "Xsolla is already offering direct-to-consumer solutions that help mobile game partners to become more scalable and profitable. We’re excited to launch the first campaigns and provide app developers with a groundbreaking solution to help them increase profitability,"

Meanwhile Xsolla president Chris Hewish comments, "By working with Adikteev, the leader in performance marketing and retargeting. Xsolla will be able to help mobile game publishers maximize the LTV of their users by retargeting them to purchase special offers from the mobile game’s web shop.

"The partnership will boost the likelihood of users purchasing the game while enabling the developer to acquire new users at a more cost-effective spend per user as compared to the app stores."

Interested developers can now contact Xsolla and Adikteev to take part in the new program.

Earlier this year, Xsolla spoke at our Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle and have partnered with GamesForest.club to support reforestation efforts in Peru and Germany. While Adikteev's research into Apple App tracking opt ins gleaned some surprising results…