Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Peter Moore joins Unity, Takaya Imamura retires from Nintendo, and Keywords appoints new COO

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this regular article will be to compile all of the big job appointments, departures and studio moves in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from our previous column right here.

Movers and Shakers

Industry vet Peter Moore returns to games with exec role at Unity

Games industry veteran Peter Moore has joined Unity as its new senior VP and general manager of sports and live entertainment.

Moore revealed that he had returned to the games industry via Twitter, following a three-year stint as the CEO of Liverpool Football Club.

Takaya Imamura announces retirement from Nintendo

Nintendo veteran Takaya Imamura has departed the company after more than 30 years of service.

Imamura began at the company in 1989, going on to design and model many key characters featured throughout popular franchises, such as Star Fox, F-Zero and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

Keywords Studios welcomes Sonia Lashand Sedler as its new COO

Keywords Studios has appointed Sonia Lashand Sedler as its new COO.

In her new role, Sedler will report directly to CEO Andrew Day and be responsible for the business's day-to-day operations.

Former King senior manager Marchiano Loen joins East Side Games

Mobile games developer East Side Games welcomes industry veteran Marchiano Loen as its new lead game designer.

Previously, Loen worked for King, where he settled for just over two years. In his time with the Candy Crush Saga creator, Loen worked as a producer for the franchise before moving on to be a senior manager for VIP initiatives.

Bandai Namco Mobile hires Guillaume Legoy as its game data scientist

Bandai Namco Mobile has appointed Guillaume Legoy as its new game data scientist.

Before joining the Japanese firm, Legoy worked for free-to-play mobile games publisher Flaregames as a senior data scientist.

Gamestream hires Gaëlle de Jong as director of content and licensing

Streaming solutions tech firm Gamestream has taken on Gaëlle de Jong as its new director of content and licensing.

De Jong brings 14 years of experience, having previously worked for Boonty, a provider of PC games distribution services.

